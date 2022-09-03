Five questions with Jean M. Miller, ISU fine arts dean

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Jean M. Miller

Position: Dean of Illinois State University's Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts

1. What is your role as dean?

I often say that I have the best job on campus. Being a fine arts dean, I am immersed in the business of the university, but I also work closely with colleagues and students in the School of Music, School of Theatre and Dance, Wonsook Kim School of Art, Creative Technology Program, University Galleries, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Design Streak, New Editions Workshop, and Big Red Marching Machine! Together we develop creative initiatives for our students and the community. This is my eighth year as dean at ISU, and each year brings unexpected opportunities and surprises.

2. What are some projects the college is working on?

We are working on the final plans for the $61.9 million Fine Arts Rehabilitation Project. For the past 18 months, the college’s leadership has been working closely with personnel from the State of Illinois Capital Development Board, Ratio Architects in Champaign, HGA in Minneapolis, and ISU’s facilities planning, design and construction architects and staff. I call us the dream team. This project involves five of the college’s buildings, so it is anticipated it will take two to three years until it is all completed. Over the summer, much of the college moved to temporary buildings across campus in preparation for the demolition and construction that will begin late next spring or early summer.

3. What does the college have planned for the community this year?

I am proud to announce that the Illinois Symphony Orchestra has moved its symphony concerts to Illinois State’s Center for the Performing Arts for the season. This is an opportunity for ISO and the college to work together to further develop performing arts opportunities for everyone, on and off campus. Both the college and ISO will benefit greatly from this partnership. The college will continue to offer over 300 performances, public lectures and exhibitions throughout the year. Each year, we try to take a fresh approach to our signature events, and this year is no exception.

4. Does the college have new academic programs?

Game design, audio and music production, and film and digital media are the college’s newest majors. All three programs are attracting large numbers of first-time-in-college and transfer students. Next year, we will be offering a major in VR/XR. Prospective and continuing students are already inquiring about it. Along with the music, theater, art and dance education programs, these new majors will link directly to career-ready opportunities.

5. Is there anything you would like to share about yourself?

My family still operates an excavating company in Minnesota we have had for 60 years. Living on a farm and being an integral part of a family-owned business taught me how to work hard to overcome obstacles, including cold winters and unpredictable rain and drought. Often, I think of how my upbringing influenced my decision to become a dean.

I think it has to do with learning to take risks, dealing with failure as well as successes, organizing work groups, being part of a team, and wanting to make life better for everyone.