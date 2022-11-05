Fieldcrest nearing end of superintendent search

TOLUCA — Fieldcrest Community Unit 6 hopes to announce its next superintendent by January, following a half-year search.

Fieldcrest Board President MyKin Bernardi said the board is interviewing for a permanent replacement for Kari Rockwell.

Rockwell submitted her resignation on June 13 to take a job at a nonprofit in northern Illinois, board documents say. The board began working with staff at the Illinois Association of School Boards to select a new superintendent.

According to board documents, there was no one at the district ready to step into the role, so the district went with an interim superintendent. They selected Gary Miller, who has also been an interim superintendent at the Watseka and St. George school districts, according to his page on the Fieldcrest district website.

At IASB, the district is working with Tom Leahy, director of executive searches. He visited the district at the start of the search to meet with staff and community members about what they were looking for in a new superintendent.

“They just want a good person (to be superintendent) who will listen to them,” Leahy said of the staff.

As a rural district covering several different communities, they need a superintendent who is well rounded, Bernardi said. Having a strong sense of financials is important, she said. The district is based in Minonk but also covers Wenona, Toluca and Rutland.

The district also has some ongoing building projects. It is in the final phase of work on its middle school and has one phase left to go on its high school, Bernardi said. The incoming superintendent will need to be able to balance those projects.

Along with the middle school and high school, Fieldcrest has a primary school for kindergarten through second grade and an intermediate school for third through fifth grade. Bernardi likes having the various schools in the different communities the district covers.

“We want someone who is very visible and good for Fieldcrest,” she said.

In the meantime, the district hired Miller as interim superintendent.

Under the state’s Teacher Retirement System rules, Miller can work a maximum of 120 days in a school year, Leahy said. The board decided to space that out throughout the school year, working out a calendar with Miller.

The board thought having a single interim would be better in that it requires fewer transitions and would be smoother overall, Bernardi said.

“It is just really well balanced and seems to be working really well,” she said.

There are about 125 superintendent transitions in the state each year, Leahy said. IASB is working on more than 15 right now and he anticipates another round of searches will start soon.

“It’s been a very learning experience for all of us as well,” Bernardi said.