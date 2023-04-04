You will fall in love with this gorgeous, well maintained, 1917 all brick Arthur Pilsbury design home in Bloomington. This home sits on a corner lot on Oakland Ave. The lot is well landscaped, has a beautiful koi pond, and a two car detached garage and two car tandum attached garage. This home features four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms and a few bonus rooms that could be used as offices, sitting rooms, playrooms, extra bedroom, etc. You will love the hardwood floors throughout as well as the porch in the back. Screens and windows can be interchanged for different seasons. Some updates include 2 high efficiency furnaces (4 years old), 2 high efficiency a/c units (10 years old), Roof 2014 with heavy duty shingles, water heater 2016 and granite countertops.

