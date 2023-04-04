NORMAL — The call-in forum to be conducted as part of Illinois State University Police Department's reaccreditation process has been rescheduled for next week.
The planned call-in forum was cancelled last week and has now been rescheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. on April 10. Residents can call in to 309-438-3281 during that time to comment on their experiences with ISUPD.
Feedback can also be sent via email to ILEAP@IllinoisState.edu.
ISUPD is accredited through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The department was first accredited in 2019. In addition to public feedback, accreditors will be be observing ISUPD and talking with university officials.
Historical homes you can own in the Central Illinois area
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $499,900
You will fall in love with this gorgeous, well maintained, 1917 all brick Arthur Pilsbury design home in Bloomington. This home sits on a corner lot on Oakland Ave. The lot is well landscaped, has a beautiful koi pond, and a two car detached garage and two car tandum attached garage. This home features four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms and a few bonus rooms that could be used as offices, sitting rooms, playrooms, extra bedroom, etc. You will love the hardwood floors throughout as well as the porch in the back. Screens and windows can be interchanged for different seasons. Some updates include 2 high efficiency furnaces (4 years old), 2 high efficiency a/c units (10 years old), Roof 2014 with heavy duty shingles, water heater 2016 and granite countertops.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $170,000
Don't miss this four bedroom with two bath home. Two bedrooms on first floor and two up. Unfinished basement ready for you to finish your way. Roof completely replaced December 2014 (according to previous listing) Gravel driveway to backyard. First floor laundry. Deep lot. Located close to both Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan as well as Uptown Normal. Currently leased until June 30, 2023 Rent is $1700. All information believed correct but not guaranteed.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $187,500
Investment Property for Sale by ISU Campus - Don't Miss This Opportunity! Are you looking for an investment property for sale? Look no further than this great opportunity near the Illinois State University campus! This is an iconic home and a chance to own a piece of real estate in a highly desirable area, perfect for those looking to capitalize on the college rental market. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity - act now! Each home is 4 bed 1 bath. Each home has a special use variance permit allowing more than 2 unrelated occupants, Must be sold together 421 and 423 w Vernon ave. 421 is currently vacant.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $187,500
Investment Property for Sale by ISU Campus - Don't Miss This Opportunity! Are you looking for an investment property for sale? Look no further than this great opportunity near the Illinois State University campus! This is an iconic home and a chance to own a piece of real estate in a highly desirable area, perfect for those looking to capitalize on the college rental market. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity - act now! Each home is 4 bed 1 bath. Each home has a special use variance permit allowing more than 2 unrelated occupants, Must be sold together 421 and 423 w Vernon ave. 423 Vernon has occupants but moves out in may after graduation.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $136,500
Looking for a home where all you need to do is move in? Look no further and come take a look at this large four bedrooms home. This home was recently painted, new flooring installed/reconditioned. The large basement was also painted. The home is also located near shopping centers and major highway.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $155,000
Sitting on a LARGE .23 acre corner lot, this home is a true STUNNER! Featuring 4 beds, 2 baths, and an oversized 2-car garage (with an additional side garage door for easy access to the fenced-in yard)! Impressive styling updates feature wood flooring '14, LED lighting, all kitchen cabinets and countertops '14, refrigerator and dishwasher '15; and a tiled bathroom on 1st fl '12 and 2nd fl '14. Major functional updates include all electrical and plumbing; furnace and water heater '09, A/C '13. Exterior updates include siding and gutters '10, Cedar fence and deck/porch '14; garage roof '09.