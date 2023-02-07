NORMAL — Evans Junior High School took first place in the Bloomington Area Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition over the weekend.

MATHCOUNTS is math-based program for middle school students that holds school, area chapter, state and national competitions. There are around 500 chapters across the country hosting local competitions during February, the MATHCOUNTS website said.

Out of the five school teams that competed at Chiddix Junior High on Saturday, Evans took first, followed by Chiddix Junior High in second, Bloomington Junior High in third, Parkside Junior High in fourth and Northlawn Junior High from Streator in fifth. The Evans team is coached by JaeJun Park.

Among the 29 students who competed, Adhrut Kulkarni of BJHS had the top score, followed by Pragyan Misra of Evans, Srivanth Parsi of Chiddix, Shaurya Didigam of Chiddix and Saipreetham Polepalli of Evans.

Kulkarni and Parsi are advancing to state competition as individuals, per information provided by chapter coordinator Dean Thompson. The Evans team that is advancing to state competition on March 4 comprises Misra, Polepalli, Shrijit Senthikumar and Vamsi Munaganuri.

Watch now: First Friday Tour de Chocolate Tracy Patkunas, Christina Rogers, Marie Yoder, Stefanie Nelson, Refine 309 Ruben Granados, Bloomington Spice Works Holly Lyons, Maddox and Mazik Lyons-Myrda, Alan Lyons Jan Lancaster, The Bistro Tyson Mohr with Asa and Judah Hannah Cremer, Alexia Hilst Jason Reif, Lyndsay Jones, Sierra Henry Susan and Victoria Fry Lin Bryant-Smith Sheila Allen Bryer Peck, Delta Vapes Dani McCleish, Jennifer Horrie, gigi BOTTEGA Ted and Nancy Hoffman Tate Lewis-Carroll signing his book at Bobzbay Books Sally Bailey, Karlene Bledsoe, Crossroads Fair Trades Goods & Gifts Inchol Chong, Reality Bites Inchol Chong, Kendall Jacoby Danielle Dixon, Sara Teichman, Sydney Morgan, Sophie Chong Christine and Roger Elliott, Cory Nelson Melissa Sorensen, Merlot and a Masterpiece Ruth Cobb at Main Gallery 404 Mac, Erin and Michael Jensen Carmen Champion, Main Street Yoga/Von Champs Boutique Merchandise at The Painted Wraith Martha Nelson, Brad Glenn Marcia Hammerstrand, Pam Eaton, J. Balmer, Eaton Studio Gallery Cathy Oloffson, Ron Ulmer Herb Eaton, Sherry Grahling J. Balmer, Herb Eaton Dennis and Cathy Wentworth Julie Kubsch, Debi and Jim Grossman, Specs Around Town Heather Young. Ohm Fit popup at Specs Around Town Julie and Steve Kubsch Kathleen Lorenz Fiddle in a Haystack Betsy and Jeff Stout, Inside Out: Accesssible Art Gallery and Cooperative Jaakon Lugala, Mikki Bell, Deb Helgeson Gary and Christine Gruber Terrie Vander Lugt, Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room Jay Bers, Ellie Be Aianna Zachary, Santino Lamancusa, The Hangar Art Co Kevin Engebretsen, Analisa Trofimuk, Kelsey Watznauer, Olivia Jacobs, Pantagraph Media Ella and Erika Zilm, La La Boutique