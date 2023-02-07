NORMAL — Evans Junior High School took first place in the Bloomington Area Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition over the weekend.
MATHCOUNTS is math-based program for middle school students that holds school, area chapter, state and national competitions. There are around 500 chapters across the country hosting local competitions during February, the MATHCOUNTS website said.
Out of the five school teams that competed at Chiddix Junior High on Saturday, Evans took first, followed by Chiddix Junior High in second, Bloomington Junior High in third, Parkside Junior High in fourth and Northlawn Junior High from Streator in fifth. The Evans team is coached by JaeJun Park.
Among the 29 students who competed, Adhrut Kulkarni of BJHS had the top score, followed by Pragyan Misra of Evans, Srivanth Parsi of Chiddix, Shaurya Didigam of Chiddix and Saipreetham Polepalli of Evans.
Kulkarni and Parsi are advancing to state competition as individuals, per information provided by chapter coordinator Dean Thompson. The Evans team that is advancing to state competition on March 4 comprises Misra, Polepalli, Shrijit Senthikumar and Vamsi Munaganuri.