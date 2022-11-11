Eureka's Ronald Reagan Museum benefits from two national grants

EUREKA — Two grants are helping the Ronald Reagan Museum at Eureka College preserve and improve access to its collection.

“I’m still a little bit in awe of having these two projects chosen,” said Cassandra Chapman, curator and archivist of the museum.

The grants total more than $56,000, consisting of $48,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and $8,600 from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the college said in a press release.

Chapman said the grants were the result of working with Monica Coleman, Eureka’s director of foundation relations and grant writing.

The IMLS grant will help the museum catalog and digitize its collection. Chapman is working with part-time registrar Katelynn Bouslog and student intern Joseph Lees. She credited the two for all their help, especially Lees, who is photographing pieces to put them online. They are documenting both three-dimensional objects and paper archives.

The Inspire! Grants for Small Museums is an IMLS program meant to serve small museums with projects related to “lifelong learning, institutional capacity and collections stewardship and access,” according to the IMLS website. Grants range between $5,000 and $50,000.

The NEH grant will be used to check light, temperature and humidity levels in the museum and the archives. The Preservation Assistance Grants for Smaller Institutions aim to assist small and mid-sized organizations such as museums and colleges to better care for their collections, according to the NEH.

The grants were the first two Chapman finished working on with Coleman, and help put the museum in a place where people were consistently working on cataloging the collection. In the past, it had been done by Chapman and the occasional student volunteers, working when they could to keep organized records of the about 10,000 objects in the museum and archives.

“I feel that we are in a really good place,” Chapman said.

Many of the objects in the collection come from two large donations made by Reagan in the 1980s, along with smaller ones he made over the years and donations from family, including his brother Neil, who also is a Eureka alumnus.

One of Chapman’s favorite items in the collection is Reagan’s only Golden Globe, the Hollywood Citizenship Award, given to him in 1957. Chapman traced that commitment to community back to the values Eureka tries to instill in its students.

“I find it so special that we received his Golden Globe for community service; (Eureka is) a place that instilled community service in so many of us,” she said.

The IMLS grant provides about two years’ worth of funding to cover digitizing around 5,000 pieces of the collection, Chapman said. Digitizing the collection will allow researchers to see details about artifacts in the collection no matter where they are. Chapman used plaques in the collection as an example. By putting the information online, the museum can help researchers track down places where Reagan was honored and find information about the organizations that did so.

Chapman, a Eureka alumna herself, said she found her passion for museum work at the Reagan Museum. She was a history education major, but found she was not enjoying learning classroom instruction. At a friend’s suggestion, she looked into museum studies instead and got a master’s degree in the subject from Western Illinois University. She was hired in 2018 as the first full-time curator and archivist at the museum.

Maintaining a museum that records the link between the small Central Illinois college and a United States president can be a big but rewarding job.

“This is the Eureka College-Ronald Reagan legacy that I am preserving,” Chapman said.

Reagan’s story — as someone born in into a low-income family in a small town in Illinois, who then graduated from a small liberal arts college and went on to become president — remains inspirational today, Chapman said. While she has no aspirations toward the presidency, she finds that helpful as a mirror to her own life.

“I do look up to his story and feel in a way I’ve followed it,” she said.