EUREKA — Following a successful season last year, the Eureka High School Marching Band is gearing up to give people a show they will remember.

"I wanted to make sure that it also was special to our seniors," said Todd Stalter, director of bands at Eureka High School. "We're going to try to be creative till the very end."

With the school year around the corner, the marching band is working through this year's drill show, which is shaping up to be unique and a little unconventional.

Stalter said this year's show, titled "The Show," is an audience-interactive production in which an on-field narrator moves around and explains the different elements of a typical marching band show.

"That's what we all do as marching band directors," said Stalter, who wrote and arranged the show himself. "It's that you try to pick a show, the music and the concept that has several different layers of content and ideas and nobody really says that, but ... we're going to take the audience through that."

Stalter was hired at EHS in 1991 and has led the marching band program to 14 state class championships at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships at Illinois State University from 2000 through 2022.

With around 70 students, the marching band program may not be as big as some other area programs, but the quality of musicianship and performance is not the product of numbers, Stalter said.

"It doesn't matter how many people are in your band; it only matters what they do," Stalter said. "I think that's what I'm most proud of, they punch way above their weight and it's fantastic to see."

"The legacy is that we're a small school band program, but we achieve excellence and we're known for maintaining that," he added.

Assistant Band Director Ben Wyland said this season is his fourth year with the band, and he can see the students putting forth their best effort every day.

Working out the details are important, but there are bigger questions, too. "What if everything you did mattered every day? How different would your life be?" Wyland said.

"We try to bring life lessons into it and just say that this matters, not to just us, but it matters because it's your show (and) this your band this year," Wyland said. "This is the only time it'll be yours, really, because every year it's a different band, so we really teach that everything matters. It's yours."

Wyland said he still reminds students when they are marching or standing at attention to think back to how they were during their freshman year and how far they have come.

"I think there's a good culture that the kids buy into," Wyland said. "You don't see that everywhere, so it's really special here and I'm thankful to be here."

Junior drum major Allison Wetzler said a big factor for the band this year was being able to practice on the new turf field versus the parking lot and managing time between reps for water breaks.

Wetzler said she first started participating in band ensembles in fifth grade, playing the clarinet, partly because of her older siblings but also because of her overall interest in music.

Now her favorite part about being in band is interacting with people from all grade levels and being able to learn from others, Wetzler said.

"I'm a very social person, so my favorite part is getting to put myself out there and getting to know people," Wetzler said. "It brings a lot of different people together and that's something I love to see."

Senior low brass section leader Michael Werry said practices have been fun with learning drills and competing with each other, but it gets to be more difficult when they have to start working on the details of technique and visuals.

Werry said he also started in band ensembles in fifth grade, playing the euphonium. He couldn't march his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not stop him from volunteering to play the sousaphone the next year.

"I've been going through a rampage of learning as many instruments as I possibly can lately," Werry said. "I don't know why; I just have a passion for music."

Werry said his favorite part about being in band is the family-team bond that is built and the experience they shared during state championship finals performance last year. He said it was indescribable.

"When they were finished performing at ISU, they were emotionally spent and that's one of my favorite memories: watching my drum majors come down from the podium and they ran to each other," Stalter said. "They were both crying and embraced and it wasn't contrived or fake, it was real."

Werry said there is a lot of emotion packed into the show this year, and he wants to bring it through to state.

"I feel like we're a lot further ahead than we had been in past years," Werry said. "I think we're ready to have fun."

Wetzler said she thinks the concept of the show is intriguing and feels each audience will enjoy the interactions.

"Marching band is just this thing that is done, and it's just beautiful to be a part of it and to watch everybody in the audience feel something," Wetzler said. "The way you interpret a show could be totally different than the way the person sitting next you interprets it, and that's perfectly OK, because a lot of it is how you feel about what you're seeing and hearing."

Stalter said the students have not hesitated to try new visuals or implement ideas that have not been attempted before, and they will be looking at ways to continuously change the show based on judgements, recommendations or overall impressions for the crowd.

"The most important thing is that you get what you work for (and) there's no shortcuts," he said. "In today's society it's easy to think that there's an easy way to achieve something ... but they're learning that hard work achieves results, and consistent hard work and dedication achieve really great results."

"That's a life skill that they can take with them, and music is just the vehicle for that," he added.

To learn more about the EHS Marching Band and their performance schedule this season, visit ehsband.yolasite.com.

