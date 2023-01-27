Eureka District 140 plans kindergarten pre-registration next week

EUREKA — Families with students going into kindergarten in Eureka District 140 should plan to pre-register next week.

Pre-registration is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Goodfield and Davenport elementary schools. Students who will be attending Congerville or Goodfield should be registered at Goodfield Elementary; students who will be attending Davenport should register at Davenport.

No fees will be collected at registration. Families should bring a certified copy of the child's birth certificate, two proofs of residency and emergency phone numbers.

Registration for kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

Today in history: Jan. 26 1915: Rocky Mountain National Park 1992: Bill Clinton 1993: Vaclav Havel 2005: Train Crash 2009: Nadya Suleman 2012: Penn State 2012: The Pentagon 2017: Donald Trump 2020: Coronavirus 2021: Joe Biden 2022: Amy Schneider