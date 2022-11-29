 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka College's Town Hall of Injustices returns for second year

  • 0
Eureka College meta (copy)

Eureka College's "Social Justice as an Engaged Citizen" class will host its second annual "Town Hall of Injustices" on Dec. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Cerf Center. 

 Connor Wood

EUREKA — An event at Eureka College returns this year, giving the public a chance to talk with students about issues of social justice.

The “Town Hall of Injustices” annual event was started last year in conjunction with the “Social Justice as an Engaged Citizen” class. During the semester, students have been learning about the social justice topics and hearing contrasting views on them.

Lincoln College TV, radio programs find warm welcome at Eureka

Students in Visiting Professor of Business Cameron Horn’s class will lead the town hall to discuss various injustices they have been researching this semester and possible solutions. Visitors will have a chance to talk with the students and share their perspectives.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Terrill Rooms in the Donald B. Cerf Center at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka. It is free and open to all.

Eureka students Spencer Davis, left, and Liam Luken talk about the TV programs
Eureka's Ronald Reagan Museum benefits from two national grants

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arias in the throes of war: Ukrainian companies crowned at 'Opera Oscars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News