Eureka College's Town Hall of Injustices returns for second year

EUREKA — An event at Eureka College returns this year, giving the public a chance to talk with students about issues of social justice.

The “Town Hall of Injustices” annual event was started last year in conjunction with the “Social Justice as an Engaged Citizen” class. During the semester, students have been learning about the social justice topics and hearing contrasting views on them.

Students in Visiting Professor of Business Cameron Horn’s class will lead the town hall to discuss various injustices they have been researching this semester and possible solutions. Visitors will have a chance to talk with the students and share their perspectives.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Terrill Rooms in the Donald B. Cerf Center at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka. It is free and open to all.