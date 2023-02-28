EUREKA — Eureka College's radio and television program, new this school year, received national awards, including top honors for its "Late Shift" radio show.

Along with the first place award, Eureka's program also had finalists in four other categories at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System conference held in New York City on Saturday, the college said.

Eureka brought in the television and radio program from Lincoln College, which closed last May. During the program's 18 years there, it won more than 75 state and national awards, including three first place awards at the Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards last year.

Many of the students involved in the program transferred to Eureka this school year, along with founder John Malone, now an associate professor of communication at Eureka. Bud Broyles, a video producer who also guided the Lincoln program, also made the move.

"I couldn't be more proud of these individuals emerging victorious, especially after the upheaval of the previous 11 months. This also represents our opening act in Eureka, and it gives the College and the community a taste of what will hopefully be a continuous culture of achievement," Malone said in a statement.

The "Late Shift" program is hosted by junior Kareem Burnett and seniors Kenneth Miles and Joshua Howard. It received first place in the "Best Show Open" category.

The finalists from Eureka, meaning in the top five in the nation, were Yamari Shumaker in "Best Commercial", Howard and junior Spencer Davis in "Best Sports Play by Play," and Davis in "Best TV Commercial/Promotion" and "Best Sports Report."

Links to the college's radio station, WEUR, and TV channel, ECTV, can be found on the top right of Eureka's homepage at eureka.edu. "Late Shift" airs from 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays.

