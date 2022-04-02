Eureka College to offer tuition match to Lincoln College students

Eureka officials said Friday that the college would expedite admissions for Lincoln College students, waive the application fee and accept students from all programs. The two institutions are about 55 miles apart.
Some Lincoln students may also qualify for the Eureka Promise, which gives students who meet specific requirements a full tuition scholarship. Eureka expanded the program to graduates of all Illinois high schools in December.
Eureka President Jamel Wright expressed her condolences to the Lincoln College community in a statement to The Pantagraph last week.
"On behalf of Eureka College, my heart goes out to the students, faculty, staff and the entire Lincoln College community affected by this unfortunate situation," she said.
