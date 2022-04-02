 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Eureka College to offer tuition match to Lincoln College students

EUREKA — Eureka College will allow students from soon-to-close Lincoln College at the same net tuition cost they had previously paid, officials said. 

Lincoln College announced last week it would close at the end of its spring semester in May. Students who are not graduating will need to transfer to continue their education.

Eureka officials said Friday that the college would expedite admissions for Lincoln College students, waive the application fee and accept students from all programs. The two institutions are about 55 miles apart. 

Lincoln College 3 033122.JPG (copy)

A historical marker at Lincoln College reminds visitors that the institution broke ground on Feb. 12, 1865, Abraham Lincoln's last birthday.

Some Lincoln students may also qualify for the Eureka Promise, which gives students who meet specific requirements a full tuition scholarship. Eureka expanded the program to graduates of all Illinois high schools in December.

Eureka President Jamel Wright expressed her condolences to the Lincoln College community in a statement to The Pantagraph last week.

"On behalf of Eureka College, my heart goes out to the students, faculty, staff and the entire Lincoln College community affected by this unfortunate situation," she said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

