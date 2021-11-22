Eureka College students to host justice-focused town hall

EUREKA — An Eureka College professor and his class are inviting the public for a town hall style event to talk about continuing social injustices in the world.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Business Cameron Horn and his class “Social Justice as an Engaged Citizen” are hosting a “Town Hall of Injustices” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2. The public is invited to attend to hear presentations from students on things they consider to be social injustices, followed by discussion around the topics.

“We take these large issues of society and start to actually talk about them,” Horn said.

The course is centered around Eureka’s “Justice and Civic Responsibility” Essential. The college’s 10 Essentials are its alternative to general education requirements. The goal of the course is to encourage students to start taking an active role in improving their communities, Horn said.

“My course specifically looks at taking a deep dive into society as a whole,” he said.

Around 16 students will be participating, Horn said. They have been learning about different justice issues in society throughout the semester and have each chosen a specific topic to research and prepare for the town hall event.

Some students picked topics that had been discussed in class while others chose ones that had not come up yet, Horn said. He was encouraged by the broad array of topics, which include things that have been in the news a lot over the past year, like gun control and activism among athletes, to ones that some people in the area may have never heard of, like environmental racism.

The town hall will be set up with the public able to go around the room and talk with different students about the topics they have researched. Horn hopes it is a chance for the students to present what they have learned, along with their own opinion and arguments for the other side. The students and the public will ideally approach the conversations hoping to find middle ground.

“I really want them to have an open mind and be willing to engage with the student and have differencing opinions,” Horn said.

The event is being held at the Terrill Rooms of the Donald B. Cerf Center on Eureka College’s campus. The college is located at 300 E. College Avenue, with the Cerf Center parking lot located off of Burgess Street, south of the intersection of Burgess and College.

