Eureka College students find 'common ground' in hot topics

EUREKA — Eureka College students say a basis of respect made it possible for them to discuss contentious topics in a productive way during class.

“I definitely feel I can talk to people about more controversial, opinionated topics,” said freshman Jaden Randall.

The students in Visiting Professor of Business Cameron Horn’s “Social Justice as an Engaged Citizen” course presented on social issues during the second annual Town Hall of Injustices on Eureka’s campus Wednesday evening. The event was open to visitors.

The students were able to choose their own topics for the event, which they had been building toward all semester.

Working on the project helped them hone their speaking, debating, writing and research skills, said freshman Mae Wholecheese. She ended up using 14 sources in her 10-page paper on homelessness.

In class, students would talk about their views on various topics introduced by Horn.

“It’s a great way to open up discussion,” Wholecheese said.

Freshman Chris Woods agreed, saying they would often spend a couple of days on each topic and would write journal entries on various social issues. The debates in class worked well, he said.

“We all just respected each other's opinions,” he said.

It was interesting to see the slight differences in opinion that resulted from the students' lived experiences, freshman Carson Davis said. There would generally be two or three broad views per class, but each person had their own subtle differences that would come out during the discussion.

The students were self-directed in choosing their topics and much of their research, Horn said. They were engaged and interested in the topics the class was discussing. Some chose topics that had come up in class, while others picked topics they connected to but had not had a chance to talk about.

“They took on this research themselves,” he said.

During discussions in class, Horn tries to push back against the students, no matter which side they took. That helps them when they go on to research their topics for the town hall event, he explained.

“I’m asking them, give me more, tell me more,” he said.

Randall brought her own personal experience into her topic by talking about special education students and solutions to bring them into blended classrooms. She plans to go into special and elementary education. Randall has dyslexia and, after being diagnosed in fourth grade, was placed in a separate special education classroom.

“You don’t really get benefits from being by yourself all day,” she said.

Some of the solutions she proposed including using varied teaching formats to better reach a range of students, making sure teachers know what is in students’ individualized education programs, and classroom teachers working with special education teachers for specific students’ needs.

Some students addressed topics that have been prominent in the news in recent months and years.

Woods spoke to visitors about his concerns about raising the minimum wage, saying he felt it would increase inflation as businesses would have to pay their employees more.

Davis talked about criminal justice reform, citing high-profile cases of police brutality and misuse of authority across all parts of the criminal justice system. He spoke of Jon Burge, a Chicago police commander alleged to have led his unit in torturing confessions out of suspects and who was found guilty of lying during the investigation. Davis proposed an elected council as an outside oversight on the system.

The class falls into one of the course requirements at Eureka for “Justice and Civic Responsibility.” That is central to education at Eureka, Horn said. The goal is to get students used to life outside academics, as for many of them, school is all they have known for the past 13 years or more.

“We’re preparing them for life beyond college,” Horn said.

The event gives students a chance to see what dialogue around controversial topics can look like, Davis said, something they can then take into the wider world.

“I feel it wouldn’t be that polarized if people could see the common ground,” he said.