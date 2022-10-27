Eureka College professors plan workshops for music educators

EUREKA — Two Eureka College professors hope a series of workshops they are holding will help K-12 music educators expand their students’ repertoire and introduce them to new types of music.

The goal is to work with K-12 teachers to develop skills and knowledge about topics they might not have time or resources to explore on their own, said Sarah Riskind, Eureka’s director of choral activities and assistant professor of music.

“Then they can reach their students directly,” she said. “(…) A lot of K-12 teachers are really busy just keeping things going during the school year.”

The professors plan to focus on topics to help teachers expand the music they feel comfortable teaching. The four workshops will cover music from Latin America, Jewish music, improvisation and foreign language diction, said Adriana Martinez, assistant professor of music.

The goal is to help teachers diversify the kind of music they are teaching, including info on the history and culture behind the music. That mirrors efforts Martinez and Riskind have made in their own teaching.

“We’ve been thinking since 2020 in ways to diversify our curriculum,” Martinez said.

The first workshop, scheduled for Saturday, will feature a morning session on the history of Latin America and its music, and then an afternoon session where attendees will get to dive more deeply into the music of a few countries in the region, Martinez said.

Martinez grew up in Mexico City before attending the University of Charleston in West Virginia, a small liberal arts college. There a mentor encouraged her to consider a career in singing and in music education. She now teaches music history, theory and voice at Eureka.

“I’ve been singing since I can remember,” she said.

Riskind also attended a small liberal arts college, Williams College in Massachusetts. There she was part of a madrigal group, which gave her the opportunity to become a co-director as an upperclassman.

“I quickly realized that was something I wanted to do, because I had so many opinions about the music and couldn’t hold them back,” she said.

She now conducts music groups at Eureka, along with teaching conduction, music education and improvisation.

Registration for Saturday's workshop has been extended until noon Friday and can be found at https://forms.gle/RZC29wm2sG39ZEY76. The workshop can be attended in person or via Zoom; those attending in person at Illinois Central College will receive a free lunch. For more information, contact Riskind at srisking@eureka.edu.

Attendees will receive packets of materials, such as different arrangements of pieces to cater to students of different ages, Riskind said.

The other workshops are planned for the spring, with details and registration information to be announced later. Updates can be found on the Eureka College Music Department Facebook page.

The program is being funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. The $4,150 will go toward providing materials, paying the accompanist, advertising, the professors’ honorarium and lunch, they said.

“The grant aims to provide these resources for teachers throughout our region,” Martinez said.