Eureka College professors announce music educator workshops

EUREKA — Two Eureka College professors plan to hold three more workshops for K-12 and community college music educators, along with others interested in expanding their teaching repertoire.

Adriana Martínez, assistant professor of music, and Sarah Riskin, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music, received a grant from Community Foundation of Central Illinois last spring to develop the workshops, titled "Eureka Sings: Spotlight Workshops for Music Teachers."

The two professors have previously told The Pantagraph their goal is to help music educators expand repertoire to include more diverse pieces, especially in areas that educators might not have time to explore on their own or in other professional development.

The first workshop was held in in October and focused on music from Latin America.

The workshops are in two sessions, with a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The sessions cover different approaches within the broader topics, so can be taken together or separately. Attendees can sign up for the morning and afternoon sessions separately, and there is an option to attend via Zoom.

The workshops are free and lunch is provided. They are held at Illinois Central College's East Peoria campus. Registration is required and can be found at https://forms.gle/nbzoY9rafRKK7Ys69.

The upcoming workshops and themes are:

Jan. 14: Teaching Jewish Vocal Music

Feb. 4: Teaching Foreign Language Diction

Feb. 18: Teaching Improvisation: A Multi-Genre Approach for Newbies and Experts

