Eureka College professor to hold library fundraiser

EUREKA — A Eureka College professor is reviving a writing project to help three Midwestern libraries, including the Bloomington Public Library. 

Ezekiel Jarvis teaches creative writing at Eureka. He started a "choose-your-own adventure" writing project in 2019 to raise money for local charities. This time he is adapting it to benefit the Rhinelander Public Library in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation and the Bloomington Public Library. 

Jarvis will be writing sections of a chose-your-own adventure story. He plans to start with an introduction, and then the next three sections will be determined by which library receives the most donations each round, a press release from the college said.

The story will be published on his website at zekedotjarvis.wordpress.com and the funds should be donated through his Facebook page, which is under the name Zeke Jarvis.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

