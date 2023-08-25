EUREKA — The Eureka College Music Department has announced its fall performance schedule.
Eureka's Chamber Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble will host its fall concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 29 in Becker Auditorium.
The Chorale and Chamber Singers fall concert will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Becker Auditorium.
The Eureka Holiday Cabaret will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Terrill Rooms.
To wrap up the year, the Eureka College Music Department will host a Semester Studio Recital at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Chapel.
All of the performances are free and open to the public.
