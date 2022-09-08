Eureka College adds 20% to enrollment, president eyes further growth

EUREKA — Eureka College grew by 93 students, or 20%, while welcoming its largest ever group of new traditional students this fall.

The college’s 10th day census showed a total enrollment of 560 students, up from 467 last fall, President Jamel Wright said.

“You’re talking about nearly 100 students greater than this time last year,” she said.

Half of the current enrollment, 279 students, is freshman and transfer students. That is the largest cohort of new students the college has ever had. The balance is an interesting situation for the college, Wright said. It includes 150 freshmen students, which is also above average.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen one where the incoming class rivals the size of the returning students,” she said.

There are also students starting Eureka’s non-traditional programs, catered towards adult learners, such as its continuing education programs. Those students bring the total number of new students to 293, the second largest group the college has ever had, Wright said.

The count of new traditional students includes 51 transfer students from Lincoln College, but the college would have still set a record for new students without those transfers, Wright said. Along with those transfer students, there are several more Lincoln College students who have joined Eureka’s adult learning programs.

“We’re so happy to welcome them; they have already added great value to our community,” she said.

Wright anticipates further growth in coming years, but said that growth is likely to be in different programs rather than an expansion of its main undergraduate offerings. That could include graduate programs or additional certificate offerings. The college already offers a certificate in cybersecurity.

“We want to increase, the question is how. We want to be smart, strategic and methodical about our growth,” she said. “(…) We’re nowhere near where I think we’ll be in the next three years.”

This fall brings the college above its fall 2020 and 2021 enrollments, which were 511 and 512 respectively. It is still more than 100 students lower than where the college was in 2017, when there were 672 students, Pantagraph archives say.

The college has stayed about average in terms of diversity in its enrollment, she said. It is hovering around 50% low-income students, 54% first-generation students and 28% students of color, a slight increase from a few years ago. The college has tended to stay around 25% students of color but Wright said long-term plans call for looking at student and staff diversity.

The growth this year was the result of specific efforts the college has taken in response to both COVID and anticipated changes in demographics that have been forecast since before the pandemic, Wright said. Illinois is a net exporter of college students and the number of college-aged people overall is expected to shrink in coming years. Eureka has traditionally received more than 90% of its students from Illinois.

Recruitment from out of state is up, Wright said. The college has also been looking to expand its wrap-around services for students, going beyond classrooms to help students stay in school. Retention is starting to climb back up to where it was pre-COVID although the college does not yet have hard numbers for this year.

One of the initiatives meant to attract more students is the Eureka Promise, which covers tuition for certain low-income students. Initially started with just high schools in the Peoria area, last year the college expanded the Promise to cover students from all Illinois high schools. Last fall there were 37 students at E.C. on the Promise. This fall there were 81.

Wright sees the program as a twofold benefit for the school: It provides a needed service to low-income families in the state and brings in students who would not otherwise attend Eureka, along with the federal and state funds they receive.

In 2018 when the program launched, the college did not have any students enrolled who would have qualified, she said. The students receive MAP grants and federal grants and loans that the college would otherwise have missed out on, with the college covering any gap between that and tuition.

“It actually is still a net positive for us on the financial side,” she said.