El Paso Gridley High School 2022 graduates

EL PASO — The El Paso Gridley High School graduation ceremony was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Titan Center.

Graduates are:

A-F

Lennon Adams, Colton Barker, Conner Betts, Loghan Bohlander, Alexander Bond, Harrison Brooks, Jordyn Cannon, Jacob Castleman, Braydon Charlson, Gunner Cobbley, Joelene Coleman, Zachery Cusac, Abigail Dent, Chayse Dirst, Lane Dohman, Graysen Dubson, Grace Edwards, Logan Elder, Brenden Elston, Dawson Elston, Alyssa Evans, Hannah Farrell, Zhenya Fey, Jacob Funk.

G-K

Travis Gramm, Charlene Hamilton, Evan Handzus, Justin Hankemeier, Cole Hendryx, Nash Herren, America Hibbard, William Hill, Devyn Hinthorne, Sara Horine, Jack Hornsby, Luke Ihlenfeldt, Aiden Jeffreys, Maribel Juarez, Rylan Kapraun, Grace Kath, Alexandra Keating, Kierstyn Keene, Michaela Kelly, Jenna Kent, Joseph Kerner, Benjamin Klein, Mara Knobloch, Jackson Kreitzer.

L-P

Adrian Landrus, Ashton Landrus, Savanna Leicht, Joseline Leonard, Noah Ludy, Rayna McDonald, Vanita McDonald, Logan McKinley, Madison Moncelle, Jamie Moody, Grant Morrison, Marina Naef, Samuel Neal, Alex Nohren, Jersey O'Brien, Kessa Orris, Alyssa Ortega, Joshua Peacher, Karli Perrine, Averi Peterson, Benjamin Porzelius, Lindsey Price, Allison Probst.

Q-Z

James Reich Jr., Morgan Render, Taytem Renken, Rachel Roberts, Wylie Roberts, Jacqueline Schertz, Autumn Schlipf, Melody Schlipf, Sydni Schmeder, Delaney Schnell, Tyce Schumacher, Gracelyn Skolek-Brown, Ruby Slightom, Asa Smith, Caleb Smith, Violet Sobin, Abigail Sparks, Marie Steiner, Noelle Stimpert, Reece Stimpert, Braeden Stoller, Jillian Toth, Mario Velasco, Creedon Welsch, Mary Wiegand, Kya Witzig, Bobby Young and Tyler Young. 

