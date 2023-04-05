BLOOMINGTON — The race for the Bloomington District 87 school board was still too close to call Tuesday night.

According to unofficial election results, only about 300 votes separated first from fourth in the close race, with a mere 39 votes distancing third from fourth.

Election officials told The Pantagraph the results will be finalized April 18, when all mail-in ballots are counted.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Mark Wylie earned the most votes for his third term with 3,028. Incumbent Veleda Harvey finished with 2,781; newcomer Courtney Turnbull had 2,765 votes.

Cathy Lust, another newcomer, had the lowest vote count with 2,726 with all precincts reporting Tuesday.

"I congratulate the other three," Lust said. "I think they'll do great."

Wylie said, if the results stand, "I would like to take it that people appreciate what the board has done these past eight years, emphasizing the 'we.'"

Harvey, a paralegal for Pioletti Pioletti & Nichols and a school board member since June, said, "I'm happy to continue to serve the students and families of District 87."

Turnbull, who previously worked for Bloomington Junior High School for 12 years, said, "I'm just happy that I was chosen and that I get to serve on the board. I hope that I will be a good voice for the people that voted for me."

Each candidate expressed support for the others and agreed that they all had the students' best interests in mind.

"All four candidates want what's best for the students, and I think we're all caring adults that want to see District 87 thrive," Turnbull said.

Before the results started to come in, Wylie said he thought all four candidates would work well together.

"We're fortunate, maybe even blessed, that all four of us ... we're not much different in our philosophies," he said.

Former state Rep. Dan Brady attended a watch party for Harvey held at GoodFellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.

"I certainly know that what all candidates are about is trying to serve the children and the community," Brady said.

Breaking away from partisanship, Harvey emphasized that a school board role is about service. "It doesn't matter your party," Harvey said, standing with Brady outside the party, "it's what's best for the children."

However, there is still one vacant seat on the board. Wylie said they are accepting applications until April 7, and the board will vote on the appointment in the coming weeks.

Elizabeth Fox Anvick, vice president for the school board, said whoever loses the school board race is highly recommended to apply for the vacant seat.

"(I would) be more than happy to be working with any of them," Fox Anvick said in a phone interview Tuesday night.

Fox Anvick added, "I just think that the turnout tonight (shows that) people still care about District 87 and what's good for the kiddos. And I think that we're going to be in great shape going forward with whoever ends up on the board."

Lust said Tuesday she has already submitted her application for the open seat.