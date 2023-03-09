BLOOMINGTON — Subjects of diversity and finances ran across questions during the NAACP’s school board candidates' forum.

Candidates for the Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 met for an event Thursday at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP and the Omicron Delta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

In Unit 5 there are nine candidates for four seats, while District 87 has four candidates running for three seats.

Present from Unit 5 were Alex Williams, Dennis Frank, Mark Adams and incumbents Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle. Steve Mackowiak, Brad Wurth, Mollie Emery and Ameé Jada were not at the forum.

For District 87, incumbents Veleda Harvey and Mark Wylie were joined by challengers Courtney Turnbull and Cathy Lust.

“Our community is depending on you to get it right,” local NAACP President Linda Foster told the candidates ahead of the forum, which also included candidates for the Bloomington-Normal city councils and the Heartland Community College and Normal Public Library boards.

“Black Lives Matter” was not a controversial statement for the school board candidates who attended. In the final question, “Do Black lives matter?” all of the candidates present said yes.

Unit 5

Unit 5 faces a large structural budget deficit in its education fund, which a referendum also on the April 4 ballot would be used to address if passed.

Roser and Pyle both said they were running again because they had more they wanted to accomplish.

“There is still more work to be done,” Pyle said.

Unit 5 candidates enjoyed a question about what they would do if the district were fully funded. Pyle answered that she would start by restoring cuts which had been made to expenses like extracurricular activities.

Frank does not support the referendum but said that if the district had extra funding he would want to look at improving school facilities and technology, including computers and software being used by students and teachers.

Both Williams and Roser included pay as something they would address with increased funding.

Staffing levels also were addressed in a question to Unit 5 candidates about how they would encourage the hiring of more Black teachers.

“We need to examine what is our pipeline to attract a diverse teacher population and we have to be intentional about seeking those candidates out,” Williams said.

Williams, who is Black, had earlier talked about the positive impact having a Black teacher in seventh grade had on his daughter. Frank picked up on that trend, saying it was important to have diverse teaching staff that better reflect the schools they work at.

Adams said pay was an important factor and could be helped by passing the referendum.

Roser noted that retention of diverse teachers is vital and can be helped with supports and mentoring. While the board’s main hiring role is restricted to choosing superintendents, the board can set staff diversity as a priority for administration, Pyle said.

The Unit 5 candidates were also directly asked about how to approach equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) work in the district.

Roser and Pyle both noted actions by Unit 5 over recent years, including a survey to guide the district in addressing concerns and regular updates on progress given to the board. There is still work to do, though, they said.

“I think we’ve made some progress but there’s a lot of work left to do and we cannot do it fast enough,” Roser said.

Adams wants the district to continue looking for ways to improve.

“There’s always ways to improve and analyze our own bias,” he said.

Frank said he has heard a lot about the issue while talking with the public and that he sees it as important to try to understand other cultures, but he had some reservations about EDI efforts.

“It can be used in a good way and it can be used in a way that’s not positive,” he said.

District 87

District 87 candidates were asked about resolving fights and other behavior problems in schools, and the academic impacts those disruptions cause.

Wylie said it was something that required collaboration between students, teachers, administrators the board and parents, and that expelling students due to fights was one of the hardest things he had to do on the board. Harvey made a similar point about needing a holistic approach to the issue.

“I believe part of the problem or part of the solution is at home or with groups like this (NAACP),” Harvey said.

Lust, who is a retired school psychologist, said that students often act out when they do not have the emotional skills they need to deal with a difficult situation, so working on social emotional learning is essential to addressing behavior.

Turnbull said she wanted to see a return to a greater focus on student accountability for their actions and more discretion given to administrators in making those decisions.

When the District 87 candidates were asked about banning books, all four said they were against the practice and encouraged students having access to diverse and representative reading options.

In her remarks at the beginning of the forum, Foster encouraged everyone who could to vote in the election.

“Voting is your right, voting is the right thing to do, and guess what, voting matters,” she said.

Early voting is open, with Election Day on April 4.

