BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 may now officially begin discussions and plans to expand pre-kindergarten access by purchasing property and building a new facility.

The change comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2323, championed by state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington.

According to a Friday press release from the governor's office, the bill "allows Bloomington Public SD 87 to, without referendum, expend existing fund balances to purchase a building site for the construction of a new school building."

District Superintendent David Mouser said he and the school board are excited about the news.

Mouser said the bill "provides us the autonomy to negotiate in good faith and good time (to purchase property) that meets the needs of the district and the community that is (also) a good move from the financial perspective of our taxpayers."

The district has goals to expand its early childhood education as well as career and technical education programs, Mouser said.

However, he made it clear that expanding pre-k facilities to meet the needs of local families "is absolutely our priority."

Mouser said, "Currently, we're half-day ... there may be a potential for us to look at full-day pre-K."

At the district's June board meeting, Laura Delgado, director of elementary education, and Jeff Dobbs, principal of Sarah Raymond School of Early Education, told the board the Illinois State Board of Education had identified McLean County as a preschool desert because "there are not enough state-funded preschool programs to serve 80% of all low-income children in our area."

During that same meeting, Delgado and Dobbs said the district's best option would be to procure a large building to increase enrollment.

Before the bill's passage, Mouser said they were limited to properly exploring the options for a new facility.

"We want to do things in the right order," he said. "This opens that opportunity for us."

