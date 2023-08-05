BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 appears ready for the new school year to begin.
"We have a good team assembled; we're ready to go," Superintendent David Mouser said Friday.
The school year for all nine public schools is set to begin Friday, Aug. 18, with staff and faculty reporting and preparing for about two weeks before then, Mouser said.
The two biggest additions to district staff this year are Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Nicole Rummel, who took over for Diane Wolf after she retired this summer, and a new director of multilingual services, Kimberly Taber, according to Mouser.
The superintendent said the district has also filled various positions for principal and assistant principal, but, "for the most part, those (hires are people) that have been with us and moving into new positions."
Mouser added, "From a certified teaching perspective, we have most of the positions filled." However, he said support personnel such as food service and custodial positions, whom Mouser called "para-professionals," are always looking for more new hires.
"We're raising pay for our para-pros to be more competitive to fill those positions," he said.
As far as renovations to Bloomington High School's locker rooms and the junior high's HVAC system, Mouser said that work has been largely completed, and any work on Stevenson Elementary's library should be completed soon.
"Those would be some minor inconveniences, but those will be done pretty quickly. And we'll have some cool new places for our kids to be in," he said.
