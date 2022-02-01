District 87, Unit 5 announce snow days

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 has cancelled classes and will close buildings Wednesday and Thursday due to the expected weather. McLean County Unit 5 students will learn online on Wednesday and have a full snow day on Thursday. 

The area could see more than a foot of snow over the next few days. An announcement from District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said that the district would make a decision about Friday as soon as possible. 

Unit 5 has also not made a decision about Friday, the district said on Facebook. 

Watch now: Tri-Valley teacher aims for stars in research program

District 87 has decided not to use remote learning for the snow days, instead it will make up the days at the end of the school year. The district has already pushed back the last day of class one day due to closing a day in January due to a lack of available staff. 

Unit 5 students will use remote learning on Wednesday and then have a traditional snow day on Thursday. That will push it's last day of class back one day, spokeswoman Dayna Brown said. 

Correction: A previous version of this article had the wrong day for Unit 5's snow day. This version has been corrected. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

