BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 Advancing Wellness Committee is hosting a wellness event for district employees and their families at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20 on the Bloomington High School track.
The event will include the first-ever staff 5K run/walk, with a DJ, local vendors, a yoga session and a WERQ Fitness class to anyone who wants to try it.
The committee is run by the district's director of school nutrition, Caroline Bubulka and SEL Coordinator Leslie Blockman.
District 87 said they plan to host the event every year.
The committee focuses on activities, events and embedding mind and body wellness in the schools to support staff and students.
The 5K walk/run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and then will be followed by the fitness classes.
Contact
lavazzag@district87.org or 309-307-9043 for more information.
Clay Jackson
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
