District 87 prepares for summer school, launches text-based family engagement program

BLOOMINGTON — With spring break in sight, Bloomington District 87 is preparing for summer school programming for students at all grade levels.

Akin to last year’s expanded program, the district will work with several community partners, adding Illinois Wesleyan University to the list this year, to supplement students’ experiences, Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf said in a presentation to the school board Wednesday.

“All of our summer programs are 'Rise Up' programs, so if a student is completing second grade, they will go into the third-grade cohort,” Wolf said. The program planned June 9-30 is designed this way “so that we can start getting them used to the upcoming year.”

The extended school year program, which is for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade special education students whose individualized education plan includes this, also will be held June 9-30 at Oakland Elementary.

The traditional summer program for elementary students will bring first and second graders to Irving Elementary from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and third, fourth and fifth graders ad Oakland Elementary from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They will work with District 87 teachers in the mornings and pre-service teachers from Illinois State University and other community partners in the afternoons.

Junior high students will “get to sleep in,” Wolf said, noting their program spans from noon to 5 p.m. and will focus on academics, social-emotional learning, team building and leadership.

The summer program for high school students is focused on credit recovery, which helps to keep students on track to graduate.

Families whose students participate in summer school will have no costs, and transportation will be provided. Elementary and high school students will be provided with lunch, and junior high students will be given an afternoon snack.

Bilingual and English as a Second Language support will also be provided at every level.

Registration for summer school begins Wednesday, Wolf said.

Ready 4K

The board also saw a presentation from Illinois Aware grant coordinator Leslie Blockman, who said a program called Ready 4K will launch at Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education on March 25.

Ready 4K is a program developed by educational researchers that uses text messaging to communicate and partner with families to increase their engagement, Blockman said.

“We all know the home to school connection is vital, especially at Sarah Raymond given the age of these students,” she said.

The program sends texts to parents and guardians three times a week with “age-differentiated insights, activities and learning extensions” to inform and motivate, activate and reinforce, encourage and extend, Blockman said.

In one example of a Monday “inform and motivate” fact, Ready 4K could send “When kids learn how to take on jobs and finish them, they grow more independent. Giving kids helping jobs at home builds this important skill.”

Blockman said studies have shown Ready 4K can lead to two to three months of additional growth over the course of the school year.

Sarah Raymond will be the first school in Illinois to roll out this program, which is free for families though they can opt out by responding with “Stop.”

This program comes as part of the Illinois Aware grant, a five-year grant awarded to District 87 two years ago that focuses on behavioral, mental and social health of students, Wolf said.

Reduction in force

In other business, three teachers at Bloomington District 87 were included in the annual reduction of force resolution approved Wednesday by the school board.

The board considers the reduction of force each spring to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said these are “three honorable reductions in force.”

Two of the teachers were hired after Jan. 1, which “doesn’t give us a whole lot of time to evaluate employees,” Reilly said.

The third teacher is a probationary teacher who is on the list because of uncertainty of state and federal grant funding for special programs they were employed for.

According to the resolution, as these are considered honorable reductions in force, they “do not reflect adversely upon the performance” of the three teachers.

“The overall effect to the district, this is a very low number. We want to keep people if we can at all possible cost,” Reilly said.

The resolution passed over dissent from board member Fitzgerald Samedy. Last year, three teachers were part of the reduction in force.

