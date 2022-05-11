District 87 hires former Bloomington Jr. High resource officer as director of safety

BLOOMINGTON — A former school resource officer at Bloomington Junior High School joined the District 87 administrative staff Wednesday night as the next director of safety and security.

Richard Hirsch, who served as SRO for the junior high for 14 years, will replace Brian Evans when he retires June 17.

“Brian Evans trained me; I’ve trained 15 years in this district looking over kids’ safety and security. I miss wearing the badge, but to be back in a capacity where I can do, I feel, the most good in protecting our students and staff, it’s an honor,” Hirsch said after Wednesday’s school board meeting. “I’m just over the moon happy for the opportunity.”

Prior to accepting this new role, Hirsch spent his 15th year with the district working with the elementary schools, and this school year he taught criminal justice classes at the Bloomington Area Career Center.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said BACC Director Tom Frazier has had to expand the criminal justice program “because so many kids who (Hirsch) worked with during his time at the junior high really were attracted to being in that class and learning from him, which I think says a lot about how he builds relationships and really everything we would want in a school resource officer.”

Reilly said he believes Hirsch’s experiences as a police officer make him suitable for this role and “I know that Rich will do a great job.”

Hirsch said that after being able to connect with students, leaving the classroom was a tough decision, but he’s glad to be stepping into the director position for the next school year.

In other business, the school board approved an amended budget for fiscal 2022, which ends June 30.

Since the board approved the tentative budget in September, projections now show a deficit of $621,260, down from the $3.5 million that was initially calculated, Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale said.

Increased revenue in the education fund related to property taxes and errors in the state’s funding calculation coupled with a decrease in education fund expenses resulted in the slimmer deficit, Cornale said.

“We’re definitely moving in the right direction, and I think it’s a pretty good accomplishment,” he said.

The board will hold a public hearing on the amended budget at the next regular meeting, June 15.

The school board also voted to adjust the policy for immunizations, returning to the practice of first-day exclusions for students who are not up to date on their immunizations for the new school year.

Before board action Wednesday, the district wellness committee introduced a new annual award in honor of Reilly’s leadership and dedication to wellness.

Board member James Almeda presented the first such award to Reilly and said the superintendent has been described by colleagues as “a model of physical and emotional wellness.”

Reilly started his career as a physical education teacher and coach at Bloomington High School, “making a difference in the lives of students by encouraging them to be their best,” Almeda said. “He continued his passion for supporting others through genuine conversations and supportive guidance as assistant superintendent of human resources and obviously most recently as our superintendent.

"As superintendent, District 87’s wellness initiatives have included ongoing wellness campaigns with our community partners, grants for mental health services for students, encouraging professional development for staff and continued belief that health and wellness should never be a forgotten priority.”

Reilly called the award an honor and complimented the wellness committee for their work as well.

“I don't know that I'm really deserving … but I’m truly honored to be a recipient of this,” he said. “I certainly believe in health and wellness; it’s something that’s been a passion of mine.”

A plaque engraved with Reilly’s name and those of future honorees will hang in the district office at 300 E. Monroe St. in Bloomington.

Board member Fitzgerald Samedy did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

The board did not give a reason for his absence. However on Monday, Samedy was formally charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a felony for his third DUI offense, as well as related charges accusing him of driving with a revoked license and obstruction of justice.

He was released Monday on a $10,000 bond with 10% to apply, meaning he paid $1,035 to be released.

Samedy will be back in court for arraignment May 27.

