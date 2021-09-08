District 87 has 30 student COVID cases in first 2 weeks

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty Bloomington District 87 students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year, leading to around 350 students having to quarantine, Superintendent Barry Reilly said Wednesday.

Unvaccinated students must quarantine for at least 10 days if they are considered a close contact of someone who tests positive. Since many of the close contacts never test positive or develop symptoms, these are valuable days that ideally would be spent in school, Reilly said.

"It's not good, we want kids in school as much as we possibly can," he said.

Updated guidance does allow students to return on the eighth day of their quarantine if they take a test after the fifth day and it comes back negative. That can help bring them back earlier, Reilly said. The district has also had around 70 to 75 students who were close contacts but did not need to quarantine because they were fully vaccinated.

In action items, the board approved new language in its policies, making some updates in response to a five year review and updating polices to better address how education looks today, especially in terms of technology.

This was the changes' third reading and the board had no questions for Reilly. The board approved the changes unanimously.

There are various updates to references to the state statues, as well as references to court cases.

Many of the updates were recommended as a part of a five year review by the district. Others such as specifying and expanding what is covered by the board’s electronic networks policy address specific changes in education. The changes also specify that any gendered wording is also meant to include non-binary and gender non-confirming people as well.

The board also heard from Reilly and Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban about changes to the Bloomington Normal Enterprise Zone to create uniform, predictable incentives for companies. Hoban has been presenting to the various taxing bodies within the zone.

