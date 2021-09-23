District 87 expels second Bloomington freshman after fight

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A second freshman boy was expelled Thursday night from Bloomington High School following his involvement in a fight at the school last week, district officials said.

The Bloomington District 87 school board met in closed session for three and half hours to consider the student’s case.

After hearing from the boy’s parent and from Bloomington High School administrators, the board ultimately determined there was “sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” board president Mark Wylie said.

Superintendent Barry Reilly recommended “based on the information provided by the administration and others … concerning the student’s behavior during this incident and in consideration of the student’s overall records,” the student be expelled from District 87 for the remainder of this school year.

Reilly also recommended the student be given the opportunity to attend the Save Program at the Regional Alternative School in Bloomington for the duration of his expulsion.

The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.

This student was the second of four who Reilly said he would recommend for expulsion after three fights broke out at BHS last Monday. Eight students were suspended.

The school board held a hearing for the first student on Tuesday. He was expelled for the remainder of this school year and all of next school year, but Reilly said if the freshman is successful in the Save Program, he may return to BHS next year.

A third student is expected to come before the board Monday afternoon after their hearing was rescheduled from Thursday.

The fourth student the superintendent recommended for expulsion was withdrawn voluntarily by their parent and enrolled in the Regional Alternative School.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

