District 87 expels second Bloomington freshman after fight

BLOOMINGTON — A second freshman boy was expelled Thursday night from Bloomington High School following his involvement in a fight at the school last week, district officials said.
The Bloomington District 87 school board met in closed session for three and half hours to consider the student’s case.
After hearing from the boy’s parent and from Bloomington High School administrators, the board ultimately determined there was “sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” board president Mark Wylie said.
Superintendent Barry Reilly recommended “based on the information provided by the administration and others … concerning the student’s behavior during this incident and in consideration of the student’s overall records,” the student be expelled from District 87 for the remainder of this school year.
Reilly also recommended the student be given the opportunity to attend the Save Program at the Regional Alternative School in Bloomington for the duration of his expulsion.
The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.
This student was the second of four who Reilly said he would recommend for expulsion after three fights broke out at BHS last Monday. Eight students were suspended.
The school board held a hearing for the first student on Tuesday. He was expelled for the remainder of this school year and all of next school year, but Reilly said if the freshman is successful in the Save Program, he may return to BHS next year.
A third student is expected to come before the board Monday afternoon after their hearing was rescheduled from Thursday.
The fourth student the superintendent recommended for expulsion was withdrawn voluntarily by their parent and enrolled in the Regional Alternative School.
Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.
Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.
The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing.
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…
A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.