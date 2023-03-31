BLOOMINGTON — The four candidates for the Bloomington District 87 school board spoke with The Pantagraph recently about their priorities and goals if elected during Tuesday's election.

Three seats on the board are up for election, and a fourth is vacant after Fitzgerald Samedy resigned earlier this year.

The three seats are for four-year terms. The board must also fill Samedy's vacancy this month by appointment, and that board member will have to seek re-election in 2025.

Here are the candidates:

Cathy Lust

Lust, a retired school psychologist, is running for school board for the first time. One of her biggest concerns is faculty retention.

"I'm worried about the retention and recruitment of staff," Lust said.

"There's fewer people going into education ... there was a discrepancy before COVID, but now it's even more significant."

One of her main goals is addressing how school officials handle social-emotional issues with students by including "familiar adults" and a common vocabulary about students' feelings.

"Having some of those common ways to communicate would be helpful," Lust said. "And developing relationships is so important."

Lust also said she would like the district to expand pre-kindergarten offerings for families.

Board finances would be a "learning curve" for her, Lust said, but she is confident the board uses its funds wisely.

"I feel like the superintendent and the board and the financial officer have always been pretty responsible," she said.

Courtney Turnbull

Turnbull is an administrative assistant at Illinois Wesleyan University and previously worked for Bloomington Junior High School for 12 years.

Like Lust, Turnbull believes faculty and staff retention is an important goal, but she said student accountability is her top priority.

Turnbull wants to "make sure our students are making the most out of their learning environment."

She also said teachers and administrators need to be sensitive to how the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns affected students' relationship with their learning environment.

Turnbull said suspending students for acting out should be a last resort.

"We don't want to suspend a child, but what is the next level?" Turnbull said. She said she wants to work with students to address their needs.

Turnbull said there are "more layers that need to be developed instead of just, 'you're in the classroom or you're out of school.'"

She said her experience working with district families with diverse backgrounds gives her a unique perspective on social-emotional issues.

"Not every family has your traditional mother, father, two kids," Turnbull said. "I think my exposure and experience with that would benefit the board."

Turnbull also said the board has a responsibility to be wise with taxpayer funds.

Mark Wylie

Wylie is the incumbent board president, but his term ends this year.

One of his top priorities is helping students achieve their academic goals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"That's something that will continue to get better," Wylie said, "but we'll continue to deal with (it) for the next couple of years."

Wylie said he would like to increase the number of pre-kindergarten students the district serves.

He said they have just over 300 pre-k students right now, but he'd like to see that number increase to about 500.

Wylie said facilities and space are the biggest hurdles facing that goal.

He said the board is "in pretty good shape, financially," but that the board must continue to work together with the administration to avoid fiscal strains in the future.

"When everyone works together, the board works best," he said.

Wylie said he also wants to increase student opportunities with the Bloomington Area Career Center and dual-credit courses with Heartland Community College.

Valeda Harvey

Harvey was appointed to the board in June and is seeking her first election.

Her main goals are "expanding our facilities to accommodate needs for alternate career paths and pre-k, remaining fiscally responsible and increasing diversity in our staffing."

Harvey said the board should continue to "build relationships with parents and teachers within all schools in our district so that all parents and students feel heard and accounted for."

Harvey, a single mother, said that perspective helps her think outside the box, and her "longtime ties to the area" show voters that she is invested in the community's future.

Regarding taxpayer money, Harvey said, "First, we continue to govern from a stance of humility first, that we don't know everything, (and) make sure that we're continuing to educate ourselves individually."

Harvey said, "We're thinking not just for the short-term gratifications of some of our decisions, but the long-term impact of some of those decisions."