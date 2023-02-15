BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington District 87 school board member sentenced this month for driving under the influence has resigned his seat.

The Bloomington District 87 Board of Education announced Fitzgerald Samedy's departure, effective immediately, at its meeting Wednesday.

Samedy, first elected in 2021, was sentenced to 30 months on probation for two felonies: aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked license.

District 87 board President Mark Wylie told The Pantagraph at that time Samedy said he intended to resign.

The board now has 60 days to fill the vacancy, but it remains unclear how that will happen.

District 87 Superintendent David Mouser said his office will be "collecting applications from interested parties interested in being on the board, and then the board will have to decide how they want to appoint that position."

Complicating the matter, Mouser said, is an upcoming school board election on April 4.

"We have four board members running," he said. "There are three seats available through the election. So, through the math, we can take a look and see."

Samedy's term goes for another two years.

"I'm looking at tonight as kind of our 'go point,'" Mouser said, "and we go from here."

The board also approved new language for the CII East property tax abatement and adopted the 2023-24 academic calendar.

Mouser also commented on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed budget, saying the proposed increase in education funding could positively affect District 87.

He said, based on the evidence-based funding model, District 87 is a Tier 2 district based on its ability to "adequately provide the financial resources for the education of the children within that community."

Mouser explained, "Tier 1 districts are going to get the most funding. Tier 2 districts then get funded after Tier 1 gets everything they need."

He said, "It's a complicated model, but it's a model that's really creating equity across the state in terms of places that really need a lot of money first."

Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round