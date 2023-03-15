BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 school board heard proposed updates and additions to school curricula for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year supported by federal relief grants.

Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, presented the board with updates to 12 courses and grade-level curricula, seven new courses and revisions for four courses taken jointly with Heartland Community College for dual credit.

New courses require board approval and the purchase of new materials.

However, Wolf said the new and updated materials are being funded by ESSER I and ESSER II federal pandemic relief grants.

Three rounds of ESSER (elementary and secondary school emergency relief) grants were given out in Illinois "to enable schools to operate safely during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and support social-emotional and academic recovery," according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

"We are in this wonderful spot of being able to look at curriculum material because of our ESSER II and ESSER III funding," Wolf said.

When the district received those funds, Wolf said, the board voted "to put that money in the future."

They highlighted two needs, Wolf said: first, teachers, and second, "providing our students excellent materials, up-to-date, relevant materials."

Wolf said a coalition of teachers and educators identified materials that needed updating.

"This was the first time, that I can remember, in a very long time that we have really empowered, through the district, to have our teachers really comb through (materials)," Wolf said. "You’ll hear me say it a million times, they did their due diligence fiercely."

"I just want to, again, thank our teacher leaders. You have just done an exceptional job," Wolf said.

Other items discussed were an investment report from Commerce Bank concerning the district's investments.

Bank representatives, in light of seizure of assets following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank earlier in the week, said they wanted to reassure the board and community that Commerce Bank is healthy and not susceptible to failure.

Meghan Meyer, private client adviser and trust officer for Commerce Trust, said, "Our strong deposit base and $12.2 billion of highly liquid security portfolio positions us well during times of economic stress like we're experiencing now."

Other items discussed included the annual risk management plan.

The risk management plan is concerned with preventing loss of assets and misuse of tax-payer funds.

It covers insurances, pay settlements and judgements and risk management prevention concerning everything from student accidents to workers compensation, liability insurance to police services and even security and surveillance.

Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Mike Cornale said a newer concern for the school district is cybersecurity as education utilizes the internet as a teaching tool more and more.

"Five years ago, it wasn't a big deal, cybersecurity wasn't the conversation that it is today," Cornale said. "Well it is, and it's a big deal now. We're paying nearly $40,000 a year in cyber insurance. That, five years ago, was maybe $4,000.

"And I don't expect the pressure of that to go down at all," Cornale said.

Funding for the risk management plan comes from the tort liability levy. According to the plan, over $2.6 million were allocated for the 2023 school year, and the levy will increase for the 2024 school year.

The board also heard and approved reduction in force by eliminating three positions.

All three individuals who have been laid off receive and "honorable reduction."

The board considers the reduction in force each spring to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.

Last year, three positions were eliminated as part of the reduction in force.

This story will be updated.