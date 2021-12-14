District 87 board bans Clinton man for 'profane, threatening' language at board meeting

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 school board voted Tuesday to bar a Clinton man from district grounds and all events, three months after he made angry comments at a board meeting.
During public comments, Shane McCurdy admitted to swearing at the board during a Sept. 22 meeting but denied the administration’s allegations that he “charged the board” and caused the district’s security director to move between himself and the board.
“I did say what I said; I yelled profanities. I will not apologize for it; I don’t see any reason to,” he said. “... I’m here to stick up for myself and to let you know that I’m innocent. I did not and I had no intentions to attack anyone.”
Later in his comments, he made an apology that appeared to be directed at board member Fitzgerald Samedy, saying “There’s only one person that I owe an apology to. I apologize if you felt threatened in any way, if I disrespected you. Really it wasn’t my intentions. I didn’t attack you. We left peacefully.”
Two other people spoke during public comments, defending McCurdy and saying, although he was angry, he did not charge or say anything that was more vulgar than what others from the crowd said at the September meeting.
McCurdy and the other speakers said he had been upset and reacting angrily because the board did not allow a person to speak during public comments because she was not been able to sign up for public comments before the sign-up sheet was taken before the start of the meeting.
After a closed session hearing in which McCurdy spoke to the board again, David Braun, attorney for the district, read a resolution that stated McCurdy will be denied admission to “school grounds or events held at, by, for or include the Bloomington Public School District #87 for the period of one calendar year from the date of the offense, Sept. 22, 2021.”
According to the resolution, the board found McCurdy’s actions had violated the board’s "duty to maintain discipline in and around school and school events” by: “intimidating and threatening board members and administrators in violation of policy, behaving in a disorderly manner, failing to comport himself with civility during and open board meeting, stepping toward board members and administrators in a physically intimidating and threatening manner while pointing in their direction while using profane, threatening and otherwise inappropriate language.”
McCurdy will retain the ability to address the board and observe the board’s discussion and actions during meetings by either recording, transcription or remote observation, Braun read.
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution. Board member James Almeda was absent from the meeting and the vote.
