BLOOMINGTON — Early education administrators at Bloomington District 87 are asking the school board to consider purchasing a larger facility to help move the district out of its “preschool desert” status.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Laura Delgado, director of elementary education, and Jeff Dobbs, principal of Sarah Raymond School of Early Education, told the board the Illinois State Board of Education had identified McLean County as a preschool desert because “there are not enough state-funded preschool programs to serve 80% of all low-income children in our area.”

Dobbs noted that after a 2022 audit, Raymond was found to be “not in compliance” for issues related to the physical space at the school, especially the stairs, space within classrooms and distance between classrooms and playground.

The preschool and early childhood education programs at Raymond serve at-risk and special education students ages 3-5 in half-day sessions. The waitlists to attend typically have about 50 students because of building capacity limitations.

Delgado and Dobbs presented a few options to address the preschool needs based on the completed assessment, and they recommended seeking a larger building in order to increase enrollment.

According to board documents, this option would allow the district to serve more students in need and expand the program by at least 50% to meet those needs, increase funding options to include those related to expanding programming, respond to audit findings, pursue full-day programming and minimize the impact on the other elementary schools in the district.

With support from state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, the General Assembly passed legislation this year that would allow District 87 to purchase a building without a referendum. That bill — Senate Bill 2323 — awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

“We’re thrilled that it moved through as fast as it did,” Superintendent David Mouser said after Wednesday’s meeting.

Mouser said the district administration recognized the need and sought support from local lawmakers so they would be able to negotiate in good faith should the law be passed.

“But we’re in a holding pattern, like we have been,” he said of the bill awaiting gubernatorial approval. “But I think these are the discussions that we’re going to be having moving forward.”

When it was moving through the legislature, Mouser said District 87 was “in desperate need of pre-K space,” and acknowledged that vocational education offerings could expand if more space were available, too.

“Obviously it depends on the space, it depends on the availability,” he said Wednesday, noting discussions about a potential purchase would begin immediately upon signing.

The timeline beyond that was not clear, though, as the district would need to evaluate potential sites and determine if and when the sale process could be initiated, Mouser said.

In a presentation of the McLean DeWitt Regional Vocational System and Bloomington Area Career Center budgets —both of which were anticipated to be balanced in fiscal 2024 — Bryce Hansen, incoming director of those programs, said enrollment was projected to be 782 students in the 2023-24 school year, but lengthy waitlists remain for the welding, culinary arts and automotive technology classes.

“It’s primarily a space issue,” he said, noting that with more space, they could serve more students.

In other business, the board approved the amended budget for fiscal 2023, which ends June 30.

Since the tentative budget that estimated an overall deficit of $3.1 million was passed in September, the amended budget now has a surplus of $85,946, according to board documents.

Michael Cornale, chief facilities and financial officer, said the surplus came about in part because of an increase in overall revenue and decrease in overall expenses in the education fund, the fund that pays for teachers, curriculum, etc.

According to board documents, the $2.5 million increase in overall revenue in the ed fund includes an increase in corporate personal property replacement tax, property tax collection and interest.

The operations and maintenance fund, however, had a $500,000 decrease in overall revenue associated with projects that are still in progress. The district also decreased expenditures in that fund by more than 460,000 thanks to the use of grant funding.

A new chiller and renovations to locker rooms at Bloomington Junior High contributed to an increase in expenses in the life safety fund, according to the documents.

