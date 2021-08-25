District 87 approves new teacher's contract

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 and the Bloomington Education Association union are moving forward with a new contract after the school board approved the tentative agreement on Wednesday.

The new contract updates some education and work experience wording for some positions and has language that more clearly defines uses of planning time, said BEA President Julie Riley.

At the meeting, Superintendent Barry Reilly said that gender language has been updated to be more inclusive of nonbinary people.

The board's vote was unanimous. The contract is to run from 2021 through 2024.

A yearly 2.5% raise is included in the new contract, according to board agenda documents. The contract sets a minimum salary of $40,183 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The last contract had originally been for 2017 through 2020 and was extended a year through mutual agreement of the district and the union, according to board minutes.

Negotiations can be a long process over the summer, Reilly said, but in the end he was glad to bring it to the board to vote on. He and BEA President Julie Riley thanked their negotiating teams at the meeting.

"It's a good feeling when you can get that done before the school year has started," Reilly said.

Riley said she could not remember any time a tentative agreement had been reached so early.

While the main district budget is scheduled for a final hearing in September, the board did hold a public hearing and approved the budgets for the Bloomington Area Career Center and the McLean-DeWitt Regional Vocational System.

Both have balanced budgets for fiscal year 2022. The Career Center's budget came to $1.56 million and the Vocational System's is $1.09 million. Data provided in budget planning documents shows that the Career Center ended fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019 with a surplus while the Vocational System ended with a deficit both years.

There were no questions about the presented budgets at the public hearing.

The board has continued to hear potential updates to its policies, including adding updating references to state and federal statues and clarifying some definitions. That includes making it explicit that any gendered pronouns in the policies are meant to also apply to non-binary people, Reilly said. He anticipates a third reading and potential approval vote at the next meeting.

In his update, Reilly said that the first days of school have gone well, especially considering it is the first semi-normal fall return to school for the district since 2019.

"I would encourage any eligible person who is age 12 and older to get the vaccine," he said.

Some students who have been close contacts have not had to quarantine because they are vaccinated, Reilly said.

The meeting ended with the board going into closed session citing potential litigation.

