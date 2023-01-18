District 87 approves new social emotional learning curriculum

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 will begin the 2023-24 school year with a curriculum for social emotional learning that’s aligned for kindergarten through 12th grade after a board vote.

A task force made up of staff members from each elementary school chose 7 Mindsets, after narrowing the options from 20 to three. Staff members from Bloomington Junior High and High School chose the same curriculum last spring in an independent selection process.

“For the first time, upon your approval tonight, we would have an aligned K-12 curriculum, which for social emotional learning, there’s nothing better that you could get and it’s a very very sweet spot to be in,” said Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, before the board voted on the curriculum adoption Wednesday night.

The seven “mindsets” of the curriculum are:

Everything is possible;

The time is now;

Live to give;

Passion first;

We are connected;

100% Accountable;

Attitude of Gratitude.

"They chose this for the exact same reasons that the junior high and high school did. It’s web-based; it has common language; it has really great professional development,” Wolf said. “There’s very little prep — it really is a pick-up-and-go curriculum — and most importantly, this is also available in Spanish, which is one of our criteria for our curriculum adoption in our schools.”

Implementing the new curriculum will cost about $50,560, which is funded by the Illinois Aware grant, a five-year grant awarded to District 87 in 2020 that focuses on behavioral, mental and social health of students.

Materials will be purchased for teachers this semester and professional development will begin this summer for teachers, instructional coaches, school social workers and administrators “to embed support in all buildings.”

The board unanimously approved the curriculum adoption, which is expected to be fully implemented in the next school year.

In other business, Irving Elementary will host its first Mini Nurse Academy in partnership with the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois Inc.

Funded by a grant awarded to the national BNA, 20 District 87 students in third through sixth grades will be introduced to “the wonderful field of nursing,” learning about first aid, CPR, hand hygiene, social determinants of health and other topics and skills, said local BNA member Dameron D. Beverly.

She told the board this age was ideal to catch their interest in the career, “plant the seed” and prepare to be a resource for them as they advance through school, with the goal of increasing interest and diversity in the field.

The Central Illinois chapter is the first in Illinois to implement the Mini Nurse Academy, and Beverly said they’re already beginning to investigate funding sources to continue the program in the future.

“This is not a one-and-done. We would love to implement another one,” she said. “We’re just kind of getting our legs with this one.”

