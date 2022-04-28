District 87 approves enterprise zone program, CII East abatement

BLOOMINGTON —

The District 87 Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday evening to vote on the resolutions.

The CII East agreement would freeze District 87's portion of the property taxes at the 2020 tax year level, ignoring any value added by the redevelopment for 10 years, with an optional two-year extension. The development will hopefully spur further growth in the area, District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said.

"I think all of us are collectively pretty excited,” he said.

The district’s share of the 2020 taxes was $8,617.24. It will continue to receive that amount during the course of the agreement.

The agreement also includes a provision that if more than one District 87 student lives in the building, the abatement is reduced by $4,000. The City of Bloomington would also pay $4,000 to the district per additional student.

The Bloomington City Council approved its part of the agreement on Monday. The developers plan to turn the building, which has stood vacant for years, into a mixed-use residential and commercial building, with first-floor commercial space, and eight apartments and four short-term apartment rentals above. They have formed 102 South East LLC for the project.

They hope the project will attract other development ideas to the downtown area, so they are aiming both the commercial and residential spaces for top-of-market, said Robbie Osenga, one of the developers.

The development would have been impossible without the incentives, he said during Thursday's meeting.

“Without the school district’s and city’s help, there’s no way we could make (the development) work the way we wanted it to,” he said.

The standardized incentive package, which is separate from the CII East agreement, comes from the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. It creates a uniform set of rules and a single application process, EDC President Patrick Hoban said Thursday. So far, Hoban has had to work with each of the taxing bodies separately to let them know what incentives might be offered through the enterprise zone.

It includes a five-year abatement plan for non-retail spaces and a three-year abatement plan for retail spaces. It has been in the works for years. Hoban plans to ask McLean County Unit 5, Heartland Community College and Central Illinois Regional Airport for approval next.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

