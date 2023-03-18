BLOOMINGTON — With a visit to almost any college or university website, a potential student can find language boasting about the school’s position in various rankings.

Illinois Wesleyan University’s website has an “Accolades” page that includes titles like No. 2 best liberal arts college in Illinois from Niche, a website formerly known as College Prowler, and No. 4 in the country on College Gazette list of 10 Incredible Liberal Arts Colleges on the Rise.

Eureka College’s “Fast Facts” notes that it ranks 23rd on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Colleges Midwest, 21st on U.S. News’ Social Mobility Regional College in the Midwest and ninth on U.S. News’ Best Value College in the Midwest.

Illinois State University’s “Points of Pride” page combines university news, like enrollment and fundraising achievements, with achievements such as ranking No. 64 in ratings from Washington Monthly, which bases its assessment on contributions to the country's greater good through social mobility, research and public services. Illinois State also falls 112th U.S. News’ top public schools in the country.

The rankings have become a common tool for students deciding their post-high school future. However, area college officials say the rankings are, at best, just part of a fuller picture that applicants should consider.

The rankings, Cardona said, have "created an unhealthy obsession with selectivity."

"Rankings discourage institutions with the largest endowments and greatest capacity to enroll and graduate more underserved students from doing so because it may hurt their selectivity," he said. "Instead, the most life-changing higher education opportunities go to young people who already have every socioeconomic advantage."

In response, U.S. News has called for schools to publicly release more data to increase transparency, and encourages students to use the rankings as just one tool.

Ahead of Cardona's remarks, U.S. News addressed him in an open letter, saying that its rankings provide readers with important information and provide value far beyond determining the few top-ranked schools.

“Therefore, we call on you today to use your platform and voice to demand that all schools — including elite law schools — provide open access to all of their undergraduate and graduate school data, using a common data set,” U.S. News wrote.

Eureka, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan all say they intend to continue participating in the rankings.

“We don’t have any plans to pull out of that,” said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.

For Eureka College, participating does not take any extra effort, as the information is already compiled by state and federal agencies, said President Jamel Wright.

Even if ISU asked to be excluded, the institution would likely remain listed based on publicly available data, Jome said. Providing the university's own information ensures greater accuracy.

“It’s up-to-date; it accurately reflects what’s going on currently on campus,” Jome said.

Illinois Wesleyan has the same approach, though it does involve more work for university staff, President Georgia Nugent said. Providing the data ensures the university's ranking is not based on outdated information or even speculation.

But Nugent, who has led two other colleges and served on national higher education boards, is deeply critical of the system as a whole.

The rankings try to “measure something that can’t be measured,” Nugent said. Education depends far more on the relationships students develop with their teachers and the other students, which cannot easily be transferred into a number, she said.

The rankings seem to come down to just two factors, she said: how many students the school turns away and how much money it can spend per student. That leads to a few well-endowed institutions cycling in the top few spots of the national rankings.

Rankings, like other data analysis, should always be approached with a degree of skepticism and will always lead to questions, Wright said. She compared the information to the seeds for the NCAA tournaments that started last week.

“Methodologically, any ranking system, like U.S. News and others, could always be challenged,” she said.

IWU highlights some measures on its website, but tries to use those with a trustworthy methodology, Nugent said. For instance, IWU often is ranked for graduate placement, which the school can validate with its own internal data.

Eureka College highlights its rankings on its website and uses them as a recruitment tool, but students should consider far more than just those numbers, Wright said.

“I’m not sure that for students it’s something they should hang their hat on,” she said.

ISU approaches the rankings as a means of external validation for the work the faculty and staff are doing, Jome said. But the rankings are just one tool among many, he said. Diving beyond the “Top National University” rankings to examine affordability and performance of specific programs can help provide students with a wider picture.

Nugent thinks rankings can get in the way for students choosing what school to attend.

“What I would really encourage a student to do is get to know the individual colleges they are thinking about,” she said.

Visiting colleges and making sure they are the right fit for specific students is far more important than where the school falls on a list, Wright said.

“Rankings would assume almost there is a one-size fits-all,” she said.