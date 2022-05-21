 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delavan High School 2022 graduates

Delavan High School

DELAVAN — Delavan High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the school.

Valedictorians are Jenna Adair, Emily Mount, McKealey Klokkenga, Caleb Harper and Claire Schaffner. The salutatorian is Gabriel Hietter.

Graduates are:

Jenna Adair, Charlize Ashenbremer, Bryce Bell, MacArthur Briggs, Abigail Brooks, Emily Butler, Kaitlyn Campen Samuel Carl, Ainsley Diver, Caleb Harper, Jordan Hazelman, Gabriel Hietter, Brandon Hilst, Sarah Horn, Landon Horning, Braden Houston, Colton Hull, Lily Hurst, Ashley-Nicole Juerjens, McKealey Klokkenga, Joshua Lake, Zen Lawrence, Ethan Lawson, Grace Liesman, Damien Mason, Emily Mount, Evan Rademaker, Kylie Rassi, Dominick Ratton, Fabian Ryans Jr., Claire Schaffner, Chloe Schaffner, Logan Seals, Allison Seaton, Michael Smyser, Jacelyn Squires, Brett Sundell, Eric Tharp Jr., Sofia Troyer, Emma Turner, Micah Waggoner, Chance Walker and Alicia Williams. 

