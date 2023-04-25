Deer Creek-Mackinaw
MACKINAW — Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School graduation will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Jim McDonald Field at Dee-Mack High School, 401 E. 5th St., Mackinaw.
A-F
Mikaela Avery, Callie Babb, Angelina Barham, Justin Bennett, Taylor Berchtold, Lucas Blumeyer, Kenedi Boucher, Benjamin Brown, Kate Bryan, Andrew Butler, McKenna Carithers, Jaelyn Cassidy, JJ Chapman, Dakota Conner, Maleigha Darnall, Allison DeBolt, Kaitlyn Dennis Carvish, Addison Earl, Parker Eccles, Celia Forrest.
G-K
Endeara Gooch, Kendall Griggs, Elizabeth Hahn, Aidan Hanley, Isabella Hanley, Shane Hanselman, Kadin Hoshor, Sierra Howerton, John Hubbard, Conner Huff, Ally Jennings, Rylee Kahlo, Caydance, Keehnen, Nicholas Kensil, Katheryn Kneip, William Kneip.
L-P
Samantha Lauer, Jake Lemke, Braydin Mathis, Patrick McGowan, Christopher Michl, Cameron Miller, Alaina Moore, Tory Morrell, Lauren Paddock, Nathan Parker.
Q-Z
Skisland Rager, Acelya Richardson, David Rios, Shane Roberts, Adam Runyon, Madyson Salisbury, Lauren Schrepfer, Ethan Sidwell, Eric Stafford, Addison Swadinsky, Gage Sweckard, Harlie Weishaupt, Brooke Westhafer, Clay Wiegand, Courtney Wiegand, Gracey Winters and Sean Wright.
The Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area is located 18 miles west of Bloomington-Normal and 3 miles northeast of Mackinaw.
Eric and Shannon Schroers of rural Minier hike at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area.
A sign points the way to the Gold Mine Trail at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area.
Despite temperatures in the 50s, remnants of snow from a previous storm cling to the trail and forest floor at Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area, near Mackinaw, on Feb. 27.
Pantagraph reporter Lenore Sobota explores the Gold Mine Trail at the Mackinaw River Fish & Wildlife Area on Feb. 27.
Dried up sunflowers droop their heads in a wildlife plot at the Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area, near Mackinaw, on Feb. 27, 2021.
Melting snow flows through a gully along the Gold Mine Trail at the Mackinaw River Fish & Wildlife Area near Mackinaw on Feb. 27, 2021.
A dried Queen Anne's lace wildflower reaches for the blue sky in a meadow along a trail at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area on Feb. 27, 2021.
A large tree stands as a sentinel above a meadow at the Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area on Feb. 27,2021.
