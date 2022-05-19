 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Crossroads Area Home School Association 2022 graduates

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The Crossroads Area Home School Association graduation will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The ceremony will take place at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Advance registration is required to attend. 

Graduates are:

A-Z

Natalie Barker, Hunter Beatty, Maximilian Beck, Ethan Brokken, Rachel Dawson, Dylan Elder, Ethne Heiniger, Tannin Nelson, Daniel Opperman, Dillon Opperman, Rebecca Rafferty, Ashley Rambeck, Justin Robbins, Jesse Sladek, Mikaela Walden and Brayden Young.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News