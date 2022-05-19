Crossroads Area Home School Association 2022 graduates

BLOOMINGTON — The Crossroads Area Home School Association graduation will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
The ceremony will take place at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Advance registration is required to attend.
Natalie Barker, Hunter Beatty, Maximilian Beck, Ethan Brokken, Rachel Dawson, Dylan Elder, Ethne Heiniger, Tannin Nelson, Daniel Opperman, Dillon Opperman, Rebecca Rafferty, Ashley Rambeck, Justin Robbins, Jesse Sladek, Mikaela Walden and Brayden Young.
Photos: Ghost signs bring back Bloomington's past
042422-blm-loc-3ghostsigns
The painted sign for the A.G. Erickson grocery store at 1311 W. Olive St. in Bloomington was recently restored. A mural below the sign was added to celebrate the building's new promise for the community.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
SIGNS OF THE PAST
An exterior painted sign on the former Johnson Transfer warehouse at 401 S. Center St., pictured here April 20, is among several ghost signs that tell the story of commerce in turn-of-the-century Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042422-blm-loc-2ghostsigns
Bloomington City Councilperson De Urban, pictured here April 20, said the interior of the old warehouse at 400 S. Madison St. has been kept in remarkably good shape, although some say there may be ghosts in the building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042422-blm-loc-4ghostsigns
An antique child's bed is just one of the gems in De Urban's Alley Kats Arts and Antiques inside the old warehouse at 400 S. Madison St. on April 20.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042422-blm-loc-5ghostsigns
One of the interesting ghost signs that is close to disappearing is on the side of Timothy Kent Galleries, 214 W. Jefferson St., seen here April 20.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042422-blm-loc-6ghostsigns
Bloomington City Councilperson De Urban lifts the gate for the elevator in the old warehouse at 400 S. Madison St. on April 20. The elevator once carried Model T cars into the building's upper floors and can still pass city inspections, she said.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042422-blm-loc-7ghostsigns
Beautiful old books are cherished by De Urban as she operates her Alley Kats Arts and Antiques in the old warehouse at 400 S. Madison St. in Bloomington on April 20.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.