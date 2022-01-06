 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID leads Bloomington District 87 to close schools Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is closing its schools tomorrow in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Classes started in person on Tuesday after winter break. 

Superintendent Barry Reilley said that the change was in response to rising cases and quarantines, as cases surge across Bloomington-Normal, Illinois and the country. This week has already seen two new records of new cases of the illness in McLean County.

The day will be treated like an emergency day, which will push back the end of the school year. The last day for students will now be May 26. 

Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning. 

Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nations third-largest school district.The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But Chicago Public Schools leaders have said remote learning didn't work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.The move to cancel classes and activities Thursday affects roughly 350,000 students and came after closed-door negotiations Wednesday failed to produce a deal. The issues include metrics for closing schools."We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow," Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening news conference.Students returned to class Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and making other real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.SEE MORE: Almost Two Years Into The Pandemic: Where Are We Now?SEE MORE: The Current Reality Of Keeping Schools Open Amid COVID

This story is breaking and will be updated. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

