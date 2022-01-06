COVID leads Bloomington District 87 to close schools Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is closing its schools tomorrow in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Classes started in person on Tuesday after winter break.

Superintendent Barry Reilley said that the change was in response to rising cases and quarantines, as cases surge across Bloomington-Normal, Illinois and the country. This week has already seen two new records of new cases of the illness in McLean County.

The day will be treated like an emergency day, which will push back the end of the school year. The last day for students will now be May 26.

Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

