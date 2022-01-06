COVID leads Bloomington District 87 to close schools Friday

BLOOMINGTON —
Bloomington District 87 is closing its schools tomorrow in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Classes started in person on Tuesday after winter break.
Superintendent Barry Reilley said that the change was
in response to rising cases and quarantines, as cases surge across Bloomington-Normal, Illinois and the country. This week has already seen two new records of new cases of the illness in McLean County.
The day will be treated like an emergency day, which will push back the end of the school year. The last day for students will now be May 26.
Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning.
Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nations third-largest school district.The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But Chicago Public Schools leaders have said remote learning didn't work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.The move to cancel classes and activities Thursday affects roughly 350,000 students and came after closed-door negotiations Wednesday failed to produce a deal. The issues include metrics for closing schools."We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow," Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening news conference.Students returned to class Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and making other real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.SEE MORE: Almost Two Years Into The Pandemic: Where Are We Now?SEE MORE: The Current Reality Of Keeping Schools Open Amid COVID
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
February 23, 1914
13 inches of snow fell on February 23, 1914. This is the
in February in Central Illinois, and the most snow to fall in a calendar day or a 24-hour period. See the highest snowfall newspaper clipping.
Big snow, big news
The January 13, 1927 snowfall was big news for the
Decatur Herald.
January 13, 1927
11 inches of snow fell on January 13, 1927. See the newspaper clipping from the
The Pantagraph.
October 23, 1929
2.7 inches of snow fell on October 23, 1929. The photo caption from
reads, "Winter cast its first blanket of snow this year over the city Wednesday, and The Pantagraph cameraman, perched on the top floor of the Peoples bank building, caught a view of the white-topped business houses. The above picture is a view of the southeast section of the downtown district. It was the earliest snowfall here in 13 years." The Pantagraph
A rare second photograph
The photo caption from
reads, "And snow visited Illinois Wesleyan university, too. Miss Marilla McCoy, I. W. U. student, and Miss Bessie Louise Smith of the music school faculty were commenting on it when the photographer noticed them beside the snow covered entrance of the university at Main Street." The Pantagraph
Traces of snow in May
May holds several records for traces of snow: May 3 and 4, 1917; May 2, 1929; May 1, 1940; May 11, 1952. See a newspaper clipping from the
Decatur Herald.
Looking for more?
Discover family history, remember special events and learn more about your hometown with our digital archives.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.