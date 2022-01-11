COVID change: Lunch periods cut at Bloomington junior, high schools

More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington
District 87 is shortening the school day at Bloomington junior and Bloomington high schools to avoid lunch periods where the potential spread of CVOID is harder to mitigate.
Elementary schedules are not changing. Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education
will be on remote learning until Jan. 21.
BJHS students will be in class from 8 a.m. to 12:58 p.m. and BHS classes will go from 7:30 a.m. to 12:13 p.m., Superintendent Barry Reilly said in an announcement on Tuesday.
The adjusted schedules also run through Jan. 21 with the district anticipating the normal full day schedule resuming on Jan. 24.
Sarah E. Raymond closed Tuesday due to the number of COVID cases and close contacts at the preschool.
Classes in the entire district were cancelled last Friday due to high numbers of staff and student absences, largely due to COVID and close contacts needing to quarantine.
The latest change prevents the large gatherings of students during lunch periods, Reilly told The Pantagraph.
"Our lunch periods within our schedule have a lot of kids," he said.
The students will be provided with grab and go meals at dismissal, the announcement said, and buses will still be provided. Students will attend all of their classes, just on a shortened schedule.
Both BJHS and BHS have three lunch periods, Reilly said. At BJHS, that means all of the students in a grade level have lunch at the same time, and are eating in the same area. BHS will often have as many as 500 students in the cafeteria, Reilly said.
The hope is to make the changes for a couple weeks to allow the community to get through the peak of the latest surge in COVID cases.
"We're doing all we can to avoid going remote," Reilly said.
Meet the Bloomington-Normal 'I Have A Dream Award' winners
Brigitte Black
Reverend Dr. Brigitte Black is the Pastor of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC) in Bloomington, IL and has been so since 2016. She has also served as an overseas missionary to the 14th Episcopal District, which includes Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, & Sierra Leone. Reverend Dr. Black conducts circles of justice intended to assist in dismantling racism, and community transformation. She is a member of the Public Safety and Community Relations Board in Bloomington, IL., member of the African American Ministerial Alliance Bloomington Normal, the McLean County Interfaith Alliance, and serves on the Not In Our Town steering committee. Currently, she is facilitating Community Restorative Listening Circles on Racism.
Cana Brooks
Cana Brooks, a 16-year-old junior at University High School in Normal, is an advocate for her community and founder of Cana Cares. Cana Cares is a local charity that provides small acts of kindness each month to her neighbors in need. Since starting Cana Cares, she has raised and used over $6,000 for giving back to the community. As a member of Black Student Union (BSU), NAACP Youth Counsel, and Rhoer Club, she has also found ways to serve the community and advocate for all minority groups. Cana Brooks has been empowered to use activism and philanthropy to create social change.
Erica Rosenberger
Erica Rosenberger is a highly involved senior at University High School. She enjoys participating in various musical groups, theatre and co-leading the local Not In Our School. She hopes to continue her work in community service through a degree in sociology and someday receive her doctoral degree. Erica would like to thank her family for always supporting her and Mary Aplington and Camille Taylor for nominating her for this award.
Michelle Cook
Michelle Cook is the President of Joy Care Center Jobs Partnership Bloomington-Normal. She is also a retired registered nurse, family counsellor, educator, and Vietnam veteran. Ms. Cook was raised on a farm by loving, nurturing parents that taught her to love and serve God, self, and others with respect, dignity, and unconditional love. Her service experience includes 50 years of civilian and military nursing, Red Cross volunteerism, prison and jail ministries, church, civic activities, and election judge work.
Raji More
Raji More is a senior at Normal Community High School who strives to make her community an inclusive place through service and engagement. In 2016 she initiated the Little Free Pantry in Bloomington. The Little Free Pantry’s mission is to prevent food insecurity by making nonperishable goods more accessible in Bloomington. The LFP has two locations, 50+ youth volunteers, and is still running today. Raji is a Not In Our School leader and is Co-president of NIOS at NCHS. Raji and her fellow NIOS leaders have organized protests, vigils, restorative circles, and other community wide efforts to foster safe and equitable environments.
