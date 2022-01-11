COVID change: Lunch periods cut at Bloomington junior, high schools

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is shortening the school day at Bloomington junior and Bloomington high schools to avoid lunch periods where the potential spread of CVOID is harder to mitigate.

Elementary schedules are not changing. Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education will be on remote learning until Jan. 21.

BJHS students will be in class from 8 a.m. to 12:58 p.m. and BHS classes will go from 7:30 a.m. to 12:13 p.m., Superintendent Barry Reilly said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The adjusted schedules also run through Jan. 21 with the district anticipating the normal full day schedule resuming on Jan. 24.

Sarah E. Raymond closed Tuesday due to the number of COVID cases and close contacts at the preschool.

Classes in the entire district were cancelled last Friday due to high numbers of staff and student absences, largely due to COVID and close contacts needing to quarantine.

The latest change prevents the large gatherings of students during lunch periods, Reilly told The Pantagraph.

"Our lunch periods within our schedule have a lot of kids," he said.

The students will be provided with grab and go meals at dismissal, the announcement said, and buses will still be provided. Students will attend all of their classes, just on a shortened schedule.

Both BJHS and BHS have three lunch periods, Reilly said. At BJHS, that means all of the students in a grade level have lunch at the same time, and are eating in the same area. BHS will often have as many as 500 students in the cafeteria, Reilly said.

The hope is to make the changes for a couple weeks to allow the community to get through the peak of the latest surge in COVID cases.

"We're doing all we can to avoid going remote," Reilly said.

