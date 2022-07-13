Compeer Financial donates $100K to Heartland College ag complex

The donation is part of a $600,000 series of donations to community and technical colleges in the area served by Compeer Financial, a press release from the college said.

"The future of agriculture and our clients' farms rely on a strong, vibrant and robust agricultural workforce, and our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults to explore and gain hands-on experience in these careers," Compeer Financial Director Stephanie Wise said in the release.

The donations came from the Agriculture and Rural Initiative, which is a donor-advised fund at Compeer Financial.

Heartland College broke ground last month on its new agriculture complex, which officials anticipate opening to classes in 2024. The additional facilities include indoor laboratories, cooperative spaces, classrooms and outdoor test plots. Prior donations to the project include $2 million from the McLean County Farm Bureau.