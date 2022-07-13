 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Compeer Financial donates $100K to Heartland College ag complex

Heartland Community College Student Trustee Rodney Billerbeck speaks at the agriculture complex groundbreaking on June 28, 2022, at the college's campus in Normal. 

NORMAL — Heartland Community College announced on Wednesday that Compeer Financial has donated $100,000 to further the agriculture programs at the college. 

The donation is part of a $600,000 series of donations to community and technical colleges in the area served by Compeer Financial, a press release from the college said. 

"The future of agriculture and our clients' farms rely on a strong, vibrant and robust agricultural workforce, and our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults to explore and gain hands-on experience in these careers," Compeer Financial Director Stephanie Wise said in the release.

The donations came from the Agriculture and Rural Initiative, which is a donor-advised fund at Compeer Financial.

Heartland College broke ground last month on its new agriculture complex, which officials anticipate opening to classes in 2024. The additional facilities include indoor laboratories, cooperative spaces, classrooms and outdoor test plots. Prior donations to the project include $2 million from the McLean County Farm Bureau

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

