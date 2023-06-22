NORMAL — Parents of Colene Hoose Elementary students are continuing to call for more communication from McLean County Unity 5 about student and staff safety at the school.

The Unit 5 Board of Education on Wednesday heard from about five parents, almost all of whom also addressed the board at its May 17 meeting with concerns about what they described as threatening behavior from another student. An incident that took place at recess on May 16 had prompted their appearance before the board, but several said that their children and other parents had been sharing concerns about this student's behavior for weeks.

Hoose Principal Gina Tenuta addressed the recess incident in an email to first grade families the day that She said the student in question had exhibited "disruptive and inappropriate behavior" but no physical altercation took place.

On Wednesday, parent Danielle Gudeman said she and other parents still have not received any communication or updates from the district since the previous board meeting. She said she hoped the administration would come together to decide on actions and politics to implement to keep students safe and parents informed.

“If you have not done this yet, I’m asking you to please do so now and to also please let parents know of these and of your plans and to also keep parents updated as the plans develop and change over the course of time,” she said. “As other parents have stated this evening, there is absolutely a trust issue now with administration and we look forward to the steps you’ll take to regain and rebuild that trust.”

Erik Beckner asked for an independent review of the district’s response to incidents of violence and harassment as well as the district’s policies and training.

Such a review would allow for the district and parents to better understand what more needs to be done but also promote transparency and accountability among all involved parties, Beckner said.

“We love our teachers. They're our neighbors. They're our friends. We see them around. We love them. We’re on their side; we’re on our students' side,” Beckner said. “We are too big of a community, there are too many parents that are concerned; you have to open up lines of communications and an independent investigation is the best cause to start that.”

Following the meeting, Superintendent Kristin Weikle did not directly address the comments but did say that administrators are responding to those who have reached out.

“What I can say is we never respond to any matter that could identify any one possible student,” Weikle said. “Any parents that have either emailed or reached out to myself or the building principal, one of us has responded.”

This story will be updated.

