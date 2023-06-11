CLINTON — A Clinton community center is offering social and career exploration opportunities for area students through June and early July.

The Vault Community Center, 802 N. Side Square, on Friday showcased newly made tables created by local high school and middle school students taking part in the summer program.

The nonprofit teen community center serves nearly 200 Clinton junior high and high school students each week, hosting biweekly social hangouts throughout the year in addition to providing annual summer programming.

The program, Envision U Summer Career Camps, kicked off its third year last week. It comprises five separate weeklong camps in different career fields: construction and trades, culinary arts, aviation, healthcare services and cosmetology.

The camps are designed to aid students from seventh grade through high school in discovering and exploring potential future careers, said Tammy Wilson, executive director of The Vault.

“A lot of our students maybe don't necessarily have a good idea of what careers are out there or maybe don't have a lot of direction from home or just haven't thought about it,” Wilson said. “So this is a chance for the kids to get a taste of different careers.”

Wilson and the other members of The Vault’s team chose to offer free, accessible camps in these specific fields to introduce youth to professional fields that need workers and may not require a four-year college degree.

“A lot of kids either don't have the finances to go to a four-year college, or maybe they don't have the grades,” Wilson said, “but we want them to be able to see that there are other careers out there that you can make a good living at and enjoy, and really have a great career.”

While students are introduced to an array of potential professional opportunities, co-program director Jason Kitson and marketing and program planning director McKenna Kitson said summer program participants also benefit from the emphasis on social development, which students lacked during the isolating periods of the pandemic.

“Social skills are the bare minimum,” McKenna Kitson said. “We have fun games, we have fun things for them to do, but we're really doing tons of different enrichment classes, tons of different things for the kids to get involved in.”

Mason Costello, 14, said it was his second year participating in the program. He decided to come back because he wanted to see what else he can build with his friends.

"You're getting to experience more things to build than just a shed," Costello said.

Brockton Sumner, 13, said the group was also able to work on welding skills and received hands-on education from local tradesman Alex Rogers.

"It's a lot, and I don't think anybody knew anything about welding before," Brockton said.

Kimberly Sumner, Brockton's mother, said described The Vault as fantastic. She said she could see her child and others getting excited for the different weeklong activities and just wanting to be there with their friends.

"It's a great program for the kids to go to after school and during the summer," Sumner said. "It's also a fun hangout where they get to not only see their friends but learn valuable life lessons."

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, also paid a visit to The Vault on Friday. His foundation helped fund the community center.

Caulkins said the opportunities for students to work and learn more about various careers is invaluable and will ultimately have a positive effect on them and their community.

"There are charities that you can donate to and maybe that helps, but here at The Vault, when you see the kids and their involvement and growth over the years, you know that this has a positive effect on the community, " Caulkins said. "It's really just a fabulous program."

To learn more about upcoming events and to support The Vault, visit www.thevaultclinton.org.

The Pantagraph's Mateusz Janik contributed reporting to this article.