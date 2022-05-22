 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton High School 2022 graduates

Clinton High School

CLINTON — Clinton High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the gymnasium. 

Valedictorians are Dennis Lux, Luis Mendoza Jr., Noah Stephenson and Jacob Sterr. Salutatorians are Wesley Harrold and Jessie Wertz. 

Graduates are:

A-F

Justin Akeman, Hayden Alsup, Jordan Atchison, Eli Atkins, Caleb Atten, Blaise Baker, Taylor Bane, Zoe Barnes, Ella Bateson, Jaylee Bateson, Phoenix Bieber, Cadence Bishop, Ethan Boyer, Autumn Brinkoetter, Nathan Brown, Kaitlin Burton, Joshua Carter, Kylie Chrispen, Damien Clymer, Allison Cox, Payton Cross, Steven Crutcher, Wyatt Crutcher, Emma Culbertson, Emily Cyrulik, Mallory Cyrulik, Braden Decker, Logan Deerwester, Grace Dempsey, Isaiah Dial, Tierney Dial, Christian Dimas, Stephanie Durbin, Maycie Ellis, Matthew Ernst, Jasmine Ferguson, Blake Followell, Morgan Fortune, Emily Fought, Madelyn Fought, Gavin Francis, Fuka Fujishima.

G-K

Kailea Golden, Izac Graves, Chloe Griffin, Kyler Harris, Wesley Harrold, Kayley  Hart, Emma Hays, Maranda Henry, Carter Hitchings, Clare Holland, Austin Jenkins, Maxwell Johnson, Corinne Karr, Leah Klitzing, Adam Kroeger.

L-P

Zackery Lauderdale, Cheyanne Lingo, Dillon Lively, Dennis Lux, Kaitlyn Mahoney, Wyatt Martin, Zachary McGhee, Brady Mcreynolds, Madison Mearida, Luis Mendoza, Jr., Erica Mills, Drew Milton, Brady Moore, Kylee Moore, Peyton Moore, Khloe Morlock, Shelby Morris, Trinity Morris, Nathan Moyer, Jocelyn Naxi, Jose Ornelas, Cortney Osgood, Taylor Osgood, Alexander Perhay, Trista Plotke.

Q-Z

Lilian Queen, Fatima Ramirez, Kaitlyn Rauch, Kylie Raymer, Carly Reeder, Caiden Rich, Aiden Schlesinger, Mikayla Schultz, Halen Sexton, Aidan Shanks, Carson Shepherd, Snorre Slinning, Kaedyn Sloat-Shannon, Noah Stephenson, Jacob Sterr, Aaliyah Stinebaker, Antonio Sunkel, Dominick Thayer, Emma Thomas, Olivia Totten, Kaine Trimble, Kairi Tull, Jessie Wertz, Jessica West, Justyn West, Mathis Westbrooks, Katie Wherry, Isaiah White, Jaxson White, Trevor Willis, Emily Wilson, Sophie Young, Nathan Zenger, Nicholas Zenger and Caleb Zook.

Dennis Lux

Luis Mendoza, Jr.

Noah Stephenson

Jacob Sterr

Wesley Harrold

Jessie Wertz

