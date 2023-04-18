STANFORD — Olympia High School students are attending classes remotely as restoration efforts begin following a fire on the roof last week.

Middle and high school students were evacuated April 13 during the incident, which was believed to have started when a solar panel caught fire.

Superintendent Laura O'Donnell said in an email Tuesday that the fire was contained to the gym's rooftop. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units in the ceiling were destroyed and the gym floor needs refinished.

"However, the aftermath of the smoke through the building is what we are dealing with now," O'Donnell said.

She said insurance adjusters and a restoration company are determining how to clean the building, technology, classrooms and kitchen equipment.

O'Donnell said more information regarding a timeline for re-entry is expected by the end of the week.

Olympia High School fire, April 2023