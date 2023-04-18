STANFORD — Olympia High School students are attending classes remotely as restoration efforts begin following a fire on the roof last week.
Middle and high school students were evacuated April 13 during the incident, which was believed to have started when a solar panel caught fire.
Superintendent Laura O'Donnell said in an email Tuesday that the fire was contained to the gym's rooftop. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units in the ceiling were destroyed and the gym floor needs refinished.
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School. Authorities say the fire most likely started and was contained to solar panels on the roof.
"However, the aftermath of the smoke through the building is what we are dealing with now," O'Donnell said.
She said insurance adjusters and a restoration company are determining how to clean the building, technology, classrooms and kitchen equipment.
O'Donnell said more information regarding a timeline for re-entry is expected by the end of the week.
Olympia High School fire, April 2023
Solar panels caught fire Thursday on the roof of Olympia High School. The fire was contained to a 60-by-100-foot area on the roof, and there is no structural damage to the building.
Danvers Community Fire Protection District fire engines respond to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Danvers Community Fire Protection District fire engines respond to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Several fire departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School. Authorities say the fire most likely started and was contained to solar panels attached to the roof.
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Firefighters responded to a blaze on the roof Thursday at Olympia High School.
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School. Authorities say the fire most likely started and was contained to solar panels on the roof.
Crews from several fire departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Fire fighters from Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
McLean County Sheriff's Deputies helped maintain order after Olympia High School was evacuated Thursday due to a fire.
Solar panels on the roof of Olympia High School caught fire Thursday, causing damage to the area on the roof
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Bloomington firefighters responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Firefighters from several departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
Olympia High School students were evacuated to the football field Thursday after a fire broke out on the rooftop solar panels. They were bussed to Minier Christian Church where their parents awaited
Fire broke out Thursday from the rooftop solar panels on Olympia High School requiring firefighters from several departments to respond.
