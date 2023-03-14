BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge visited a charity brunch in Bloomington on Saturday to speak about the importance of community and leadership.

The 15th annual Soulful Gospel Brunch, hosted by the Bloomington-Normal Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., meets each year to raise scholarship money.

This year's event, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, also marked an important milestone for the local chapter.

"We are celebrating 40 years of serving the community, scholarships, sisterhood, service and social action," said chapter president Goline Lawrence.

According to their website, "Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community."

Lawrence said, "We are one of the organizations here (in Bloomington-Normal) that gives away the most scholarships and the most amount in scholarships as well. So we're very proud of that."

Lawrence said they raise and donate over $10,000 a year in scholarships.

Fudge, who was the sorority's 21st national president, noted in her speech the importance of engaging youth and the coming generations.

"It's especially pleasing for me to be here because we talk about uplifting young people who are going through all kinds of changes in this country today," Fudge said.

Fudge acknowledged the chapter's positive community impact.

"You do great work," she said. "But, I will say this: I'm not going to sit here and talk about the great things you do, because you should be doing them ... so pat yourself on the back today. And go back out and do the work you need to do tomorrow."

Fudge said Delta Sigma Theta's mission is not vain or self-aggrandizing, but rather a higher calling of sorts.

"We have to do what we are required to do," she said.

This includes helping youth get scholarships to continue their education, building community resources and helping the less fortunate.

"This (HUD) is my life's work. This is what I'm passionate about doing," Fudge said before her speech.

According to her official biography on HUD's website, Fudge was elected mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, in 1999.

She served two terms as mayor before being elected U.S. Representative for Ohio's 11th congressional district in 2008, where she served until 2021.

She was nominated and approved as HUD's 18th secretary in March 2021.

Lawrence said she was "overjoyed" to have the HUD secretary speak in Bloomington. "Just to have her, it means so much," she said.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP president Linda Foster said the brunch is a chance to "gather in fellowship with one another for a good cause, for scholarships for our young people in the community."

Lawrence said Fudge's visit is especially meaningful "because now we have a voice. We have someone ... who understands the impact of housing and how housing is served in these communities."

She added, "we have a seat at the table ... THE table. She was appointed by the president of the United States. To have that happen, it's just amazing for us."

Fudge said she relates to people who may be struggling with housing or facing economic and social hardships.

"I can say to them, I've been where you are," Fudge said. "It's one thing to hear about (these issues), it's another thing to live it. And I've lived it."

Speaking on the local sorority's endeavors, Fudge said, "I was watching something this morning talking about how so many of them (youth) are depressed, how they don't build relationships, how they have no real direction. This gives them direction."

Fudge said she works hard to improve the lives of millions.

"I am going to do everything that I can to make the lives better of every single person that I touch," she said. "And at HUD, that's about 4 million people a month ... I am going to make them know that we care."

