Central Illinois youth sought for philanthropy program

BLOOMINGTON — The Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program is seeking high school students in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties to participate during the 2022-2023 school year.

An initiative of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, the program allows high school students to learn about philanthropy by allocating grant funds to local nonprofits.

The program funds local youth-run or youth-oriented programs. Members will be responsible for developing grant guidelines and awarding a total of $10,000 to selected youth-focused programs.

This will be the 10th year for the program, which will be limited to 20-25 participants. The online application can be found at bit.ly/YEP2223 and the deadline is April 9. Individuals who are selected will be notified in May.

Email amandal.cole@yahoo.com or call 309-662-4477 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.