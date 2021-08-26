Central Illinois schools unclear on how vaccine mandate will be implemented

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois educators hope a state database will help them implement a new vaccine mandate for their educators, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced further COVID-19 mitigations.

The governor announced Thursday teachers and staff at all prekindergarten through high schools will be required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID on a weekly basis, as well as staff and students at higher education institutions and health care workers. Those who are eligible to be vaccinated must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by Sept. 5.

Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said this mandate comes as the delta variant surges through Illinois, increasing COVID-related hospitalizations and leaving very few intensive care unit beds available in the areas of the state with low vaccination rates.

Administrators from McLean County’s largest school districts, Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5, said about 80% of their staff members are fully vaccinated based on self-reported data.

Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor said employees and students have been asked to disclose their vaccination information on a voluntary basis as well, but she did not have an estimate of how many.

How school districts will implement the mandate is yet to be determined.

“We are anxious to hear more specific details of the mandates. Once we have that information we will work through the details with our representative groups,” said Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle, noting in a district with more than 1,600 employees “there is a lot to process.”

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said he hoped school districts will gain access to a state database that lists those who have received vaccinations, but if schools have to request and file proof of vaccinations, “then it becomes a very cumbersome process.”

Taylor said with only one nurse who also cares for student needs, Heyworth does not “have the manpower to manage weekly testing at this time. I anticipate some of our staff being upset about the new requirements, and it will take us time to work through the details.”

Reilly said he understood Pritzker’s rationale for mandating vaccines for educators, considering six of the state’s 11 regions have vaccination rates under 60%.

“Schools are definitely a place where you have large gatherings of people,” many of whom can’t be vaccinated because of their age, he said. “It does make sense, and now that we have full approval of Pfizer, that probably in part led to the governor’s decision. … The more people we get vaccinated, the better. That's true everywhere.”

Tri-Valley Superintendent David Mouser said the district's approach would become clear in the coming days.

With “new mandates, changes, guidance and protocols” that seem to be announced weekly, he said, "we’ve stopped reacting, and instead take time to process and work with our teachers, board, and legal counsel to determine how to best implement as needed. This will be no different."

Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association, and Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, issued a joint statement in support of the vaccine mandate for educators, calling it a “public health imperative” and “the greatest possible level of safety” for those who learn and work in education institutions.

“As educators, we understand the vital role we play in providing accurate, science-based information about COVID and vaccinations to combat myths and misinformation. Here is the truth: Vaccines work. Vaccines are safe. And vaccines save lives. The action taken today by Gov. Pritzker is what we need so our school year can continue in person. It’s the best course of action for the education of our state’s youth,” the groups said.

Julie Riley, president of the District 87’s Bloomington Education Association, and Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association, said they agreed with the statement from the IEA and IFT and supported Pritzker’s mandate.

Both said they are committed to working with their respective districts to determine how to implement the mandate and other policies that could be put in place “to ensure our members' interests, health and safety are addressed as these policies are applied.”

Several districts’ leadership, including Mouser, said they were proud of their teachers and staff who made the first week back to school successful.

Of the vaccine mandate, Weikle said, “The safety of our school community continues to be our priority, and we are thankful we are able to be open full day, full time and fully in person.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

